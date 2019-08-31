View 14 pics | Royals

Inside Ellie Goulding's royal-like castle wedding with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and more

Inside Ellie Goulding's royal-like castle wedding with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and more
Inside Ellie Goulding's royal-like castle wedding with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and more

Ellie Goulding and Casper Jopling wedding
Ellie Goulding and Casper Jopling wedding

We’re starry eyed over Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling’s fairy tale wedding. The singer-songwriter tied the knot with her art dealer love on Saturday, August 31 at York Minster in England before a smattering of elite guests. Using the same wedding planner as Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, the 32-year-old star was center stage from the stunning cathedral service to her festival themed reception. Scroll through our gallery to see all the best photos from this lovely day!

 

The groom

Caspar Jopling made for a dapper groom as he was photographed walking into York Minster with his groomsman in a bespoke Huntsman suit. They were among the first to arrive at the cathedral.

Ellie Goulding wedding
Ellie Goulding wedding

The bridal party

The bride arrived in a flower-adorned blue volkswagen van. Her bridesmaids were in tow, awaiting to help the star into the church.

Ellie Goulding wedding dress
Ellie Goulding wedding dress

The gown

Ellie was the picture perfect bride in a long-sleeved and flowing gown. She wore a bespoke Chloe wedding dress, designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi. 

Ellie Goulding wedding dress
Ellie Goulding wedding dress

Close up

The pop princess' dress featured a unique Peter Pan neckline and, upon closer inspection, star print crochet detailing. Ellie's bridal accessories embodied her rock chick persona: silver chunky rings, a pair of pearl-drop earrings and two diamonds in each ear.

Princess Eugenie Ellie Goulding
Princess Eugenie Ellie Goulding

Pretty in print

Ellie has two royal besties: Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. In fact, she attended and then sang at Eugenie's royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank at Winsdor Castle back in October.

Eugenie was a floral dream in this frock, which she paired with pumps and - in true British style - a blue hat.

Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice

Emerald ensemble

Eugenie arrived with her older sister Beatrice, who was accompanied by her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The 31-year-old royal shone bright in a metallic green dress for her friend's dazzling day.

Sarah Ferguson style
Sarah Ferguson style

Delightful Duchess

Sarah Ferguson turned up at the event with her two daughters. The Duchess of York put on a chic display in a dark button down dress and statement headpiece.

Jack Brooksbank
Jack Brooksbank

There's Jack!

If you were wondering where Eugenie's new husband Jack Brooksbank was, never fear! The wine merchant was away from his love due to his groomsman duties. 

James Blunt and wife
James Blunt and wife

Heart to Heart

The wedding was, of course, studded with the brightest stars in music. James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley smiled at the crowds and photographers lining the cathedral streets, vying for a glimpse at Ellie. James was sharp in a traditional morning suit, while Sofia looked lovely in a red and white floral and lace dress.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Power pair

A-list couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom - who are set to walk down the aisle themselves -also showed their love for Ellie and Casper. Katy was her colorful self in a blue coat and watercolored rainbow dress by Olivia Rubin.

Sienna Miller wedding
Sienna Miller wedding

Moder Miller

Sienna Miller continued the star style parade in a stunning brown gathered and printed silk-jacquard midi dress by Alessandra Rich. The actress was joined by her boyfriend Lucas Zwirner who looked traditional in a black morning coat and a gray three-piece suit.

Ellie Goulding royal wedding
Ellie Goulding royal wedding

First official photo

Acclaimed photographer Matt Porteous, who has captured special moments for the royal family, shared the first official snap from inside the church.

"A great honour to be photographing Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling's wedding today in Yorkshire," he wrote along with his photo. "Congratulations to the happy couple."

Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding

The kiss

Just when we didn't think the wedding could get more royal, Ellie and Casper made yet another regal move. They had their own magical kiss outside the cathedral!

The Love Me Like You Do singer and her beau Caspar announced their engagement in The Times back in August of 2018, stating: "Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding. The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands."

Ellie Goulding and Casper Jopling
Ellie Goulding and Casper Jopling

Presenting, Mr. & Mrs. Jopling!

The newlyweds, who were first confirmed to be dating in 2017, were all smiles as they exited the church to cheers and applause.

