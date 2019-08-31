Inside Ellie Goulding's royal-like castle wedding with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and more

The kiss
Just when we didn't think the wedding could get more royal, Ellie and Casper made yet another regal move. They had their own magical kiss outside the cathedral!
The Love Me Like You Do singer and her beau Caspar announced their engagement in The Times back in August of 2018, stating: "Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding. The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands."