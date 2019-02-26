On February 14, Hollywood couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged, and from what we could see on social media, it was a romance-filled affair with it landing on the most romantic day of the year and what not. But turns out, it was even more romantic than what we saw on social media. During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Katy revealed the sweet details on how Orlando popped the question, and—spoiler alert—it was very Bachelor-esque.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Katy Perry revealed details about how Orlando Bloom popped the question Photo: katyperry

“It was very sweet,” she told Jimmy. “It was Valentine’s Day … we went to dinner and I thought we were going to go and see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter.” Jimmy joked how it reminded him of a certain show. "Very Bachelor,” he replied. And Katy agreed. “Yeah. I’m glad I don’t have to go on that show now,” she laughed.

It was all going swell until Orlando ran into a few hiccups. “Actually, the funny part is we had champagne in the helicopter and the [ring] box was in his pocket and he had written down everything he wanted to say on a note,” she explained. “So I’m reading [the note] but I’m hearing the champagne is broken and the bottle’s everywhere … he’s pulling out this box that’s too big for his coat pocket, it rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne.” Still, Katy continued to read the note that was meant to "divert" her attention as he got everything ready.

Eventually, everything worked out and Orlando completely stunned her by surprising her with her friends and family. “We landed on a rooftop—my whole family was there, and all my friends,” she shared. “He did so well.” As for the stunning flower-shaped ring? He also killed it because she "voiced" her opinions.

Besides sharing her engagement details, the 34-year-old singer also revealed how she and Orlando met—it involved an In-N-Out burger

Besides the insider details on their engagement night, the 34-year-old singer also revealed how she and Orlando began dating. “We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years ago at the Golden Globes. He stole one off of my table…he took it and I was like, ‘Wait! Who — oh, you’re so hot. Fine, take it,’ she revealed. “And then I saw him at a party and I was like, ‘How are those onions resting on your molars?’ He’s like, ‘I like you.’ And then, you know, cut to,” Katy laughed and playfully showed off her engagement ring.

