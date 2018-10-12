Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kicked off their wedding celebrations in style! Following their traditional service at St George's Chapel on Friday morning, the newlyweds embarked on a horse-drawn carriage processional through Windsor before joining royal weddings guests at Windsor Castle for a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth. Our sister magazine HELLO! exclusively revealed that proud dad Prince Andrew, had attendees in stitches with his lighthearted and moving speech. A guest at the reception shared: "Prince Andrew gave a great father-of-the-bride speech, there was some great anecdotes from childhood and all the way through to current affairs.”

Prince Andrew walked his daughter Princess Eugenie down the aisle Photo: Getty Images

"He also touched upon how the dynamics of their relationship work,” the reception-goer added. “The one thing that made me cry was the Duke, when he said he was going to do something he's never done before; he went over to his new son-in-law and hugged him. He isn't a very tactile person."

The insider continue to open up about the touching event, saying: "There was emotion from both sides of the family, Andrew and Sarah [Ferguson] and Jack's family." Another wedding guest revealed that the new groom was told to get off his chair so he jumped off the chair, having made a "really lovely speech".

Prince Andrew helps his daughter Eugenie, following his emotional reception speech Photo: Getty Images

Jack's former headmaster, Anthony Wallersteiner, had nothing but sweet things to say about the newlyweds, telling HELLO!: "For a young man of 32 to be that open it was quite touching. She is the one light of his life and she makes him compete. He can't imagine spending a day away from her. Everyone was touched. Everyone welled up. Eugenie wasn't sobbing but there were eyes welling up everywhere. It was sweet, short. Modern. Despite all of this it was one of the most modern and genuine weddings I've been to."

Pouring on more praise for Andrew's speech, Anthony said: "In the speech, he said, 'Obviously they are in love and would stay in love for the rest of their lives. They're immensely compatible." He also shared Prince Andrew’s sweet anecdotes about raising two daughters over the years.

He said he’d been “having to clear up endless Barbie dolls". Anthony added: "He talked about the challenges of tidying up a teenager's bedroom when he came back from the Falkland Islands as a naval officer. He thought he knew how to keep a ship shape but try doing that to a teenage girl's bedroom.”

Eugenie and Jack's ornate wedding reception cake Photo: Getty Images

In addition to sentiments, the reception oozed with classic glamour. The glittering guests were served hors d'oeuvres before leaving with maroon tote bags, which was expertly emblazoned with the couple’s intertwined initials and wedding date. Of course, wedding cake was also served.

Their custom confection was decorated in autumnal orange leaves and dark green ivy sugar work by London-based cake designer Sophie Cabot. A five-tier centerpiece, it was made of layers of red velvet and chocolate, and covered in white icing. In addition, the cake sweetly featured the bride and groom's initials “E and J” in golden monograms around the base. Later on in the day, wedding guests will enjoy a black-tie reception at the Royal Lodge - the property is the family home of Prince Andrew.