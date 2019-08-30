Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle rock these Crown-approved denim pants

View Galleries
-
Baby Archie's polo playdate with the royal family: All the pics
-
Prince William and Kate's secret visit with Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle missed the Royal Family's gathering at church on Easter morning because of her pregnancy, so apparently Prince William and Kate...
-
Ellie Goulding enlisted Meghan and Kate's legendary royal wedding planner and you can too!
Royal weddings are unparalleled extravaganzas. The time-stopping affairs are the affection of every bride’s eye, so it’s no surprise when...
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William have finalized their split from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Fab four, legally, no more! Prince William and Kate Middleton have finalized their split from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Months after their...
-
Is this Kate Middleton's favorite color?