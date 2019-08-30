Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle rock these Crown-approved denim pants

View 10 pics | Royals
Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle

The British royal family dress code limits the use of denim to only the most informal events. This is why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are considered style icons in terms of dresses, sharp formalware sets or trousers that lean more toward a more classic and timeless style. Rarely do we get the chance to see them in a style staple that can be found in everyone's closet: jeans.

 

Thus, on the very few occasions the wives of Prince William and Prince Harry (respectively) have been seen wearing denim, we understand that this fashion piece has the seal of approval of Queen Elizabeth II herself.

 

The conservative rules of the British Crown favor a more muted and formal style. Therefore, when jeans make their rare appearance on the world stage, we pay a lot of attention. We're going to detail all the ways you can rock your favorite pair of denim like a Duchess.

 

Legs for days

Meghan Markle knows that there are very few style items that can appropriately to lenghten her legs the way that a great pair of skinny jeans do. She knows that pairing a dark colored wash with sky-high stilettos will always result in only one possible outcome: legs for days.

Mile High Super Skinny Jeans by Levi’s
© Nordstrom

Mile High Super Skinny Jeans by Levi’s

Skinny jeans provide length

As a pioneer in the denim industry, Levi's has several options that will flatter any body shape and fit any occasion. With their Mile High Super Skinny Jeans, you can lengthen your your legs and cinch your waist at the same time. Nordstrom, $58.80

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

A very active duchess

For a day full of physical activities, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’s momma goes to the ideal choice in denim: stretchy jeans. This style provides her with the coverage that she needs as well as provides a casual, elegant style.

High waist strechy jeans by Zara
© Zara

High waist strechy jeans by Zara

Comfort and style

In addition to providing comfort and a wide range for comfortable mobility, the strechy jean style can be very flattering on a silhouette, since they feature a shaping technology. Zara, $39.90

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Time appropriate style

It’s known that a day in the life of a royal can be filled with many daily activities, starting from early morning and into the late afternoon. So being able to dress in something that is both comfortable and versatile can come in handy.

Archie Harrison’s mom solves this fashion dilemma by wearing a pair of dark wash jeans. This style of denim works well both in the morning and late afternoon, so it is perfect for work-related functions like an official royal tour. 

Dark gray wash jeans by H&M
© H&M

Dark gray wash jeans by H&M

Proven versatility

The most notable characteristic of dark wash jeans is their known versatility. As proven by the Duchess of Sussex, you can go from morning to late afternoon and still look fashionable, casual and appropriate. H&M, $14.99

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Conservative high rise

The modest design and the vintage style of high rise jeans make them perfect for royals. The Duchess of Cambridge pairs them with a sweater, ankle boots and a tailored jacket to complete a timeless look.

High rise jeans by River Island
© ASOS

High rise jeans by River Island

A timeless model

When combined with neutrals and dark tones, high rise denim jeans are a sure hit. Pair them with stilettos, and true elegance is guaranteed. ASOS, $44.50

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Royal style risk

To non-royals, the distressed jean style is a definite favorite to grab and wear. But as a royal, this may be a bit too informal, making them the riskiest denim pants that the Duchess of Sussex has used thus far. With its wash effect, small holes and frayed edges, these jeans are an example of Meghan's relaxed style prior to her engagement to Prince Harry.

Distressed jeans Karolina by GRLFRND
© Revolve

Distressed jeans Karolina by GRLFRND

Cool but not extreme

The Karolina model by GRLFRND is one of those garments that could last you for years and still look great. Despite lacking the details that would make a royal duchess shy away from them, this style is classic enough for any affair. Revolve, $228

 

If Kate and Meghan's style is something you would like to emulate, then rest assured that you don't have to deprive yourself of the style and comfort of a great pair of denim jeans. The best way to wear the style (in the same way that our style icon duchesses do) is to keep your jeans classic and frill-free and owning your style like Kate and Meghan do!

