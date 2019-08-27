View 9 pics | Royals
Leer en Español

Is this Kate Middleton's favorite color?

Is this Kate Middleton's favorite color?
Is this Kate Middleton's favorite color?

Kate Middleton with a ladylike dress
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton with a ladylike dress

Green has become a staple color is Duchess Kate Middleton’s wardrobe this year — from her always flattering dresses to trench coats, hats and more! She has shown us the all the versitile uses for this earthy color while cementing it as one of our favorites to see on her (and possibly one of her favorites as well?).

 

Even though we have seen the Duchess of Cambridge sporting many colors, most specifically beautiful blues and crisp whites, green seems like her new go-to color and we couldn't love it more! Check out all the times that the Kate has sported this warm-toned color.

 

RELATED: All the times Kate Middleton's spring and summer style made us royally swoon

Kate Middleron in a trench coat
© Getty Images

Kate Middleron in a trench coat

Emphasizes her features

The series of looks that Kate has worn throughout the year, ranging in all shades of green, are perfect complements to her fair complexion, her pale green eyes and brown hair. She smartly pairs this fashion staple of hers with neutral toned accessories — nailing the look every time!

Kate Middleton with a dress and a belt
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton with a dress and a belt

The color of nature

Despite Pantone’s announcement about 'living coral' being the signature color of 2019, the Duchess of Cambridge prefers this deeper, more elegant color, which has a clear link to the outdoors (as some of her patronages are linked to the outdoors and physical health). 

Kate Middleton with green dress and hat
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton with green dress and hat

The harmonizer

Green, known as the color wheel's great harmonizer as it is nestled between the shades of blue and yellow, also also provides a feeling of confidence and peacefulness. Would it be the reason why she likes green so much? 

Kate Middleton with a green flared skirt dress
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton with a green flared skirt dress

Fashion houses and street style prefer green

This year, green was a major go-to color for luxury fashion house. Green became a focal point for street style and became the most popluar color to hit the market, so it's no wonder that Kate would gravitate to it. 

Kate Middleton with a Sandro dress and Castañer espadrilles
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton with a Sandro dress and Castañer espadrilles

A place for printed fabrics

Even though Kate prefers darker tones, she showed that she doesn't shy away from printed fabric, much like this midi dress by Sandro, which she paired with her signature pair of espadrilles by Castañer. 

 

RELATED: Kate Middleton's genious fashion hack will save you from slipping

Kate Middleton with a gorgeous green dress
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton with a gorgeous green dress

And also for bright, colorful clothes

Green also connects with novelty, youth and growth. Kate wears it even in its more colorful versions such as this coat dress which she paired Mollie Boots by L.K.Bennett.

Kate Middleton with green dress, purse, and scarf
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton with green dress, purse, and scarf

Cool and coordinated

Even with most of the pieces being the same color, Kate still manages to bring a fresh spin on this color, something that can be seen while on an official VA visit.

Kate Middleton with green tracket jacket
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton with green tracket jacket

Keeping it casual 

Kate's casual wardrobe is also full of green and it proves that this is the best option an a visit to the Cumbria fields this June.

 

There's no doubt that the Duchess of Cambridge feels comfortable with this earthy trend at both for formal and casual events. Will green be her favorite color for the rest of 2019? 

