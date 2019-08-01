Kate Middleton's genius fashion hack will save you from slipping

Fashion mishaps have no mercy and can happen to just about anyone, including royals! However, if you’re mindful of your outfit and plan it thoroughly down to the shoes, then you have nothing to worry about. You’re probably familiar with the uneasy feeling that comes whenever your shoes have a little room (meaning they can easily slip off), but thanks to Kate Middleton’s genius hack you can forget about that happening ever again. Dressed impeccably from head to toe, the Duchess of Cambridge manages to always keep her shoes in place by wearing tights with sticky pads on the bottom.

Kate's impeccable style runs from head-to-toe

That’s right! According to The Sun Duchess Kate was spotted wearing John Lewis tights which have built-in sticky pads that prevent sliding – an issue that’s all too relatable for most. What’s best, is they come at a budget-friendly price of $7 — meaning you can stock up on nude, black and tan colors.

According to the description: “These tights have been designed with a non-slip texture on the sole for enhanced fit and wear whatever the choice of shoes. Completed with a flat seam, a hygienic cotton gusset and an open-toe styling perfect for those warm days when you need a discreet yet seasonal coverage.” Genius!

The Duchess' keeps her heels in place thanks to special tights with non-slip texture

Never one to disappoint in the fashion department, Prince William’s wife is a pro when it comes to regal dressing. Most recently she’s been serving major style thanks to her to approach “to look a bit younger and more modern,” as a source reportedly stated. The mother-of-three is constantly killing it in the fashion game, making it look simple and effortless.

Nonetheless we’re learning what it means to be a true stylista thanks to her easy and smart fashion hacks, which she uses to achieve her flawless looks. So there you go! Next time you’re struggling with slippery insoles, you know how to fix the problem. You’re welcome!