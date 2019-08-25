View 9 pics | Royals

All the times Kate Middleton's spring and summer style made us royally swoon

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Every time Kate Middleton steps out the world seems to stand still as we wait to see what new style or latest fashion trend she will be rocking or if she will repeat one of her signature favorite pieces (we’re looking at you espadrille wedges). The Duchess of Cambridge has a way of pairing the most timeless pieces with some contemporary new ones, giving us her effortlessly chic style (one we always find ourselves trying to emulate!). This spring and summer was no different and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ proud momma stunned at every outing leaving us royally breathless. 

 

Kate showed us how you can not only look the part, but be completely and utterly comfortable while doing it. Check out some of Prince William’s better half rock some of her more covetable styles yet!

 

Shades of blue

Here Kate is visiting Bletchley Park for a D-Day exhibition on May 14 for the 75th anniversary of the D-day landings. The Duchess was donning a deep blue polka dot dress with delicate button details. 

 

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Delicate, but functional

For the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Kate went with a delicate white blouse paired with wide-legged tan pants. Something that was simple, elegant and functional as she was exhibiting her Back to Nature show.

Kate Middleton and Prince William
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William

Flowy florals

For the official exhibition of her show, where she was giving her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth a tour (along with her uber proud hubby), she went with a flowy dress with a floral pattern on it. Peep the shoes —  espadrille wedge sighting number one.

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Simply chic

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for championing so many great causes such as the Trustees of Action on Addiction. For their dinner at the Spring Restaurant at Somerset House, Kate donned this timeless off-the-shoulder striped white dress with the most sparkly heels we’ve ever seen.

 

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Photo ready

Kate has shared that she has a love for photography, so it was no surprise when it was announced that she would be taking over the patronage from Queen Elizabeth for the Royal Photographic Society. Here we see the Duchess looking effortlessly picture ready donning a flowy patterned dress. Espadrille wedge sighting number two.

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Garden patterns

Here we see the Duchess of Cambridge in a beautiful teal patterned number as she visits the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival. Espadrille wedge sighting number three.

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Serve ready

Kate was definitely serve ready for Wimbledon in this white dress with soft top pleats and black detailing. 

 

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Sisterly fashion 

When two royal fashionistas go out on a sisterly outing, what’s not to love. For her Wimbledon outing with sister-in-law Meghan Markle (who was looking fabulous that day as well), Kate went with a crisp, emerald green dress with gold button detailing.

Kate Middleton and Prince William
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William

Happy getup

There are so many things to love about this picture! We are totally digging her striped shirt, dark pants combo just as much as we are loving her bright smile!

 

