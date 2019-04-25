Royal social media birth announcements that Meghan and Harry may copy

View Galleries
-
Meghan Markle is in NYC for her baby shower - details
For Meghan Markle, the countdown to the birth of her first baby has been packed with official engagements, giving us all a chance to watch her baby...
-
Prince William and Kate's secret visit with Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle missed the Royal Family's gathering at church on Easter morning because of her pregnancy, so apparently Prince William and Kate...
-
Royal Baby: Everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan’s first child
-
Prince Harry and Kate Middleton step out together - what do their smiles reveal?
Prince Harry and Kate Middleton stepped out together on Thursday afternoon in honor of Anzac Day. The two arrived for a service at Westminster Abbey...
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry send the cutest birthday message to Prince Louis
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent the cutest message to their nephew Prince Louis for his first birthday on Tuesday April 23. After Kensington...