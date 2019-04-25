View 9 pics | Royals
Royal social media birth announcements that Meghan and Harry may copy

Royal social media birth announcements that Meghan and Harry may copy
Royal social media birth announcements that Meghan and Harry may copy

Prince Harry is all smiles at world's biggest 1-day fundraiser as Meghan Markle's due date nears
Prince Harry is all smiles at world's biggest 1-day fundraiser as Meghan Markle's due date nears
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

With fans the world over awaiting the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby, there is increasing speculation amongst royal followers as to how the birth will be announced. Traditionally with high profile royal arrivals in the United Kingdom, the first glimpse of the newborn is on the hospital steps within hours of the delivery - as has been the case with Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. We saw all three when they were just a few hours old on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London.

However, it isn't out of the question that Harry and Meghan will take inspiration from other royals who released the happy news through their social media accounts. And with the launch of the couple's new Instagram @sussexroyal, it is a strong possibility.

Prince Oscar
Príncipe Oscar

Prince Oscar

The couple also used the platform to share the first photograph of their second child, Prince Oscar, shown sleeping peacefully five days after he was born in March 2016. This photo broke with tradition, as it was a snap captured by mom Victoria, rather than an official photographer.

Princess Caroline and their grandchildren
Princess Caroline and their grandchildren

Princess Caroline

Princess Caroline's eldest children have welcomed six children between them, and the announcements have all been pretty similar. On most occasions, such as the birth of Andrea Casiraghi's daughter India or with the birth of Charlotte Casiraghi's first son Raphael, it was their mom Princess Caroline who made the news official by releasing a statement, which was posted on her social media. When Charlotte's second child Balthazar was born, the Palace statement read: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Hanover and Madame Carole Bouquet are delighted to announce the birth of their grandson, who was born on 23 October 2018. Mother and baby are doing well."

While the Monaco matriarch's children have not released official photographs of their little ones, they have been photographed whilst attending public events, including the Monaco National Day celebrations.

Prince Alexander
principe-alexander

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden

Prince Alexander’s happy parents Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden published the first pictures of their baby on the Swedish Royal Palace’ Instagram account. Prince Alexander was born on April 19, 2016, and just four days later the public was able to see a sweet snap of the little boy sleeping, an image captured by his proud father.

Prince Gabriel
Prince Gabriel

Prince Gabriel

Prince Carl Philip loves photographing his children - in 2017, after his son, Prince Gabriel, was born on August 31, he posted the first photo of his baby on the same platform he presented his firstborn son.

Princess Leonore
Princess Leonore

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Chris O'Neill

Princess Madeleine welcomed her baby on February 20, 2014, in New York. The joy spread quickly with the Royal House of Sweden’s Facebook announcement of the birth of Princess Leonore, and the happy news that mother and daughter were in good health. The new mom took to her own Facebook to share the first photograph of Leonore, in the hospital.

First family photo
Princesa Leonore of sweden

First first family photo

Madeleiene also used Facebook to share the first family photo -  a balck-and-white portrait of Leonore, Chris and herself that had over 150,000 likes within an hour. 

Prince Nicolas
Prince Nicolas

Prince Nicolas

On June 15, 2015, the pair welcomed Prince Nicolas; they repeated the joy on March 9, 2018 with the birth of Princess Adrienne. Both births were announced on the Swedish Royal House’s social media accounts. The first photo of Prince Nicholas dressed in a cute grey outfit and tiny matching socks was also shared there.

Alberto y Charlene de Mónaco con sus hijos

Alberto y Charlene de Mónaco con sus hijos

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco

Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene welcomed twins Jacques and Gabriella in 2014. The happy couple revealed the news via a statement which read: "It is with immense joy that TT.SS.HH the prince and princess of Monaco have the great pleasure to announce the birth of their children named: Gabriella, Thérèse, Marie (born at 17h04) Jacques, Honoré, Rainier (born at 17h06)." When the babies were 13 days old, their parents published their first photo through the official Palace Facebook page. New mom Charlene was seen holding the twins with the backdrop of a Christmas tree and husband Prince Albert by her side. The twins were dressed in pink and blue, to help well-wishers tell them apart. They were also presented from the Palace balcony.

