Royal Baby: Everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan's first child

Royal Baby: Everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan’s first child
Royal Baby: Everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan’s first child

Watch Prince Harry and Princess Diana taking part in school field day
Watch Prince Harry and Princess Diana taking part in school field day
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to welcome their royal baby any day now! The proud mom-to-be and her husband announced their pregnancy last October while the Palace revealed that the new arrival would be due in spring. With the countdown fully on, we’ve compiled all the details you need to know before baby Sussex’s arrival.

When is the royal baby due?

In January 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Birkenhead, Merseyside, where they opened up about their bundle of joy. During a walkabout in Hamilton Square, Meghan spoke with well-wishers and let slip that she was six months pregnant. Local woman Kim Thompson had the opportunity to chat with the Duchess who revealed that she was expecting the baby in late April or early May. This was reaffirmed on Christmas Day when Meghan told a well-wisher outside of St. Mary Magdalene church “We’re nearly there!” Baby Sussex won't share a birthday with Queen Elizabeth (April 21), or with first cousin Prince Louis (April 23), but could arrive on Princess Charlotte's May 2 birthday.

When will we hear news of the birth?

Kate Middleton and Prince William immediately announced the births of their three children. On the same day of each of their arrivals, we saw Kate posing with them in her arms on the steps of the hospital. However, the arrival of baby Sussex will be very different as Meghan and Harry have made other arrangements.

 

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace released an update on the royal baby: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of the baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Is the Duchess expecting a baby boy or girl?

In keeping with British royal family traditions, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are forgoing the “gender reveal party” trend and keeping the sex of their baby a surprise. This means we won’t find out until the official announcement is made. However, people seem to have very strong opinions on whether she is having a boy or a girl. There has been a major surge in bets on the couple welcoming a daughter - so much so that bookmakers have had to close bids. Perhaps these punters were inspired by a comment Prince Harry made during the couple’s visit to Australia in October 2018. When a fan shouted from the crowd “I hope it’s a girl,” Harry replied, "So do I!"

Where will the baby be delivered?

Kate famously chose the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington - the same place Princess Diana welcomed William and Harry, but will her sister-in-law follow suit? Reports have claimed that Meghan may have made other arrangements. Their new home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor is only 16 miles (a 30-minute car ride) from the luxurious Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey. Prince Edward’s wife, Sophie, delivered both of her children (Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn) in the hospital’s maternity unit. These are merely speculations, the exact location is yet to be disclosed.

Where will the baby live?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially moved into their new home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor in early April, weeks before the royal baby’s arrival. The parents-to-be will raise their family in this cottage overlooking Frogmore House, where they had their wedding reception.

What will they name the royal baby?

Just like the baby’s gender, its name will also be kept a secret until Harry and Meghan’s highly anticipated official announcement. Not only are there bets running on the sex of the royal baby, but its name too. Solely based on bookmakers, the top contenders seem to be Diana or Elizabeth if it’s a girl -  - and James if it's a boy.

Will Meghan’s mom be there for the birth?

Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, arrived in the United Kingdom on April 16 to support her daughter as she prepares for motherhood. A royal spokesperson said that Doria Ragland is “very happy about this lovely news” and “looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild.” While rumors are swirling that Meghan’s mom will relocate from California to the United Kingdom, all we can confirm is that she will be present at the birth.

When will the Queen meet baby Sussex?

In the case of her three great-grandchildren who William and Kate welcomed, the Queen waited a day or two to meet the babies once they were home. She will surely do the same after the birth of her eighth great-grandchild.

Will the baby have dual citizenship?

The United States doesn’t formally recognize dual citizenship, but there is no official stance against it either. Even so, it’s likely that the royal baby will be a British citizen. But even without an American passport, Meghan will certainly want to raise her child with an appreciation for her home country.

What will the baby’s title be?

After the royal wedding, Harry and Meghan were given new titles - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Baby Sussex will be seventh in line for the British throne, however, a Dukedom can only be inherited by a male heir. If the royal couple welcomes a baby girl, she will be recognized as a Lady instead of a Duchess.

