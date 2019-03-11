View 6 pics | Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make sweet visit to Canada House: all the best pics

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make sweet visit to Canada House: all the best pics

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle commonwealth day
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle commonwealth day

Oh Canada! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honored her pre-royal roots. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated Commonwealth Day on Monday, March 11, at the Canada House in London. Meghan, who is expecting her first child next month, held the event close to her heart.

 

Prior to marrying the Prince, the Duchess lived in Toronto for six-years while she starred on the USA series Suits. The royal pair stepped out in style with smiles as they met with children and other residents from Canada – to celebrate the diverse community of young Canadians living in the U.K.

 

Things got sweet for the pair, who joined a group of students as they made taffy with maple syrup (and snow). The parents-to-be also spoke with young Canadians who do work in fashion, arts and business. Scroll through to see more of the big moments from Harry and Meghan’s day out!

 

Ladies first

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their arrival at the Canada House in celebration of Commonwealth Day. The mommy-to-be was posh in a green embroidered coat by Erdem, Aquazzura pumps and a Givenchy purse.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to Canadian youth
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to Canadian youth

Let's chat

The Duke and Duchess, who are the President and Vice President of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, had an intimate chat with a group of young Canadians who work in business, fashion, arts and academics.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kids making taffy
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kids making taffy

So sweet

It wouldn’t be a celebration of Canada without maple syrup. The royal pair had all eyes on the kids as they made taffy out of the sweet delicacy.

 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle commonwealth
© Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle commonwealth

Say cheese

The royal pair posed for one final picture with the eager group of kids from the Commonwealth.

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gift
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gift

Don’t forget the baby

Harry and Meghan were presented with a sweet gift for their little bump by Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Janice Charette.

Meghan Markle gets flowers
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle gets flowers

For the princess

Meghan was presented with one final gift as she and Harry left Canada House. The royal pair are set to step out with the Queen and other members of the royal family for a Commonwealth Day service.

 

