Queen Maxima's daughter Amaila is the image of mom as she cuddles up to dad on skiing trip




Princess Amalia and King Willem-Alexander in Austria
Royal fans did a double take this week as new pictures emerged of the Dutch royal family enjoying a ski vacation in Lech, Austria. In one shot King Willem-Alexander is pictured cuddling up to his daughter Princess Amalia - and the teen is the spitting image of her mom Queen Maxima

Princess Amalia, who turned 15 in December, is growing into a poised and confident young woman who is more than comfortable in front of the cameras after growing up in the royal spotlight. She's inherited her mum's poker straight blonde hair and her sunny disposition to boot - as was shown in the series of fun family photos. Amalia - who will one day inherit the Dutch throne looked chic on the slopes in a black ski jacket and pants and a comfy red sweater that matched her ski boots.

Keep scrolling to see more pics from the Dutch royal family's snowy vacation at the exclusive ski resort.

Proud Papa

King Willem-Alexander and his little Princess turn to face the camera on a beautiful sunny day in the mountains. The family enjoy a vacation every year in Lech - and, much to the delight of royal fans everywhere, the photocall is part of the tradition.

Queen Maxima

The Argentine royal joins in on the family photo fun. Maxima rocked a set of ski clothes in one of her favorite shades of vibrant plum. As she stood next to her daughter, it was clear to see how much the youngster has grown - she's just an inch short of being the same height as her mother.

Queen of the slopes

All eyes were on Maxima and Willem as they snapped on their skis and joined the Dutch royal family in whizzing downhill.

The triple-A team

Maxima and Willem-Alexander pose with their three daughters - who are referred to as the 'Triple-A Princesses - Princess Amalia, 15-year-old Princess Alexia -  and Princess Ariane, 11.

A family tradition

Queen Maxima, 47, and her 51-year-old husband are upholding a long-standing family tradition by taking their daughters to Lech. The Dutch royals have vacationed in the exclusive resort each year since the end of WWII. 

Royal line-up

This year the whole clan consisted of (from left) Princess Ariane, Count Claus-Casimir, Prince Constantijn, Princess Laurentien, Countess Leonore, Countess Eloise, Princess Beatrix, Princess Alexia, Princess Amalia, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander.

King of practical jokes

King Willem-Alexander threw the photocall into chaos when he managed to knock over his nephew Count Claus-Casimir by doing a star jump.

Picturesque vacation

The family will be hoping for an incident-free vacation this year. In 2015, the royal couple's middle daughter Alexia broke her leg while skiing at the resort. And in 2012, tragedy struck when the King's brother, Prince Johan Friso, died after he was buried under an avalanche while skiing. 

