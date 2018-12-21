The Dutch royals are giving the Kardashians a run for their money this year when it comes to photo shoots. Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands released their official Christmas portrait on Friday, December 21, and to say it’s stunning would be an understatement. The monarchs were joined by their three daughters — Princesses Catharina-Amalia, 15, Alexia, 13, and Ariane, 11 — for the holiday greeting.

The Dutch royals released their holiday photo four days before Christmas Photo: Erwin Olaf

The close-up Hollywood-like photo shows the family lined up in a row looking off to the side in descending order. Along with the image, the royals released a message in five languages, including English and Spanish, that read: “Merry Christmas and a healthy and prosperous new year.”

VIDEO: Did you know these royals have Latino roots?

With the positioning and dramatic lighting, the epic photo has us thinking of Kris Jenner and her brood’s promotional E! photos and cosmetic campaigns. The royals' picture appears to have been taken at the same time as the portraits that were released earlier this year to celebrate the King's fifth anniversary of enthronement. This glamorous portraits were shot in March by photographer Erwin Olaf at the Dutch royal palace in Amsterdam.

GALLERY: ROYAL HOLIDAY CARDS OF 2018

The royals' Christmas photo reminds us of the Kardashians

King Willem-Alexander, 51, looks dapper in a navy suit and blue tie, while Maxima, 47, exudes glamour in a black and white off-the-shoulder number. The Queen appears to have swept her tresses up for the photo session, highlighting her statement drop earrings. Meanwhile the royals’ daughters donned pretty frocks.

GALLERY: QUEEN MAXIMA MOBBED BY EXCITED KIDS AT CHRISTMAS CONCERT

It’s been a rollercoaster year for the Dutch royals. Queen Maxima suffered the loss of her younger sister Inés Zorreguieta, and in November, Her Majesty had to cancel engagements at the request of her doctor. The New Year promises to be exciting as the royals will have a new place to call home. It was previously reported that the monarchs and their daughters would move from their home, Villa Eikenhorst in Wassenaar, to Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague over the holidays.