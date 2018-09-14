Events at a royal engagement took a dramatic turn for Queen Maxima of the Netherlands when her security stepped in after a member of the public angrily approached the Dutch royal. Maxima was paying a visit to the non-profit YETS foundation in Schiedam, South Holland, when a woman broke out of the audience and ran towards her with the intent of delivering a letter. Maxima’s bodyguards barred her way, explaining that they would pass on the note to the Queen.

Maxima was approached by an emotional mother, who wanted to hand deliver a letter about her disabled son's educational needs Photo: Wenn

The woman wanted to hand deliver the letter, which detailed her disabled son’s educational and welfare issues – after she was unsatisfied with the response earlier written pleas had received from the Palace. She was heard shouting “he’s been home for 11 months” as she tried to approach. Argentine-born royal Maxima eventually took the letter, and spent some time chatting to the mother before making her exit.

Maxima, 47, was on hand to meet participants in the award-winning YETS scheme, which aims to give disadvantaged young people access to sports. At one point she slipped off her towering electric blue stilettos to join young basketball players on court, carrying her shoes as she went.

The Argentine royal was in South Holland visiting a foundation which gives disadvantaged young people access to sport Photo: Wenn

The blonde Queen looked elegant for the engagement in a navy blue jumpsuit and accessorized with a pair of statement pebble earrings. Her hair was straight and hang loosely around her shoulders.Maxima is getting back into the swing of royal duties after returning from her summer vacation with King Willem-Alexander and their three daughters Princess Amalia, 14, Princess Alexia, 13, and 11-year-old Princess Ariane. She was recently seen in tears at an engagement which honored a helicopter pilot for his courageous actions while serving in Afghanistan.

This year has been a difficult one for Maxima, who lost her younger sister Inez Zorreguita to suicide in June. The government worker, who lived in Buenos Aires, was godmother to Maxima’s youngest Ariane. The family travelled to Argentina for the funeral and the Dutch Queen took two weeks off royal duties to privately grieve the loss of her sister.