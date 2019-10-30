View 12 pics | Lifestyle
Stars get spooky! Check out the best celebrity Halloween looks

Lupita Nyong'o scares fans with her iconic character from 'Us'
Lupita Nyong'o scares fans with her iconic character from 'Us'
Beyoncé as Toni Braxton - costume
© @beyonce

Beyoncé as Toni Braxton - costume

Are you ready to put your creativity to the test for Halloween? October 31 is one of the most fun nights of the year not just because of the candy! It's also because for one night only you can be anyone you want to be. And who better to look to for inspiration than some of our favorite celebrities? That's why we've put together a photo gallery of some seriously scary, original and hilarious costumes worn by the stars. 

 

Beyoncé as Toni Braxton

Our beloved Queen Bey chose R&B icon Toni Braxton for her costume, recreating the singer's first single Another Sad Love Song, which was released in 1993. Dressed in a tank top, leather jacket and of course a short wig emulating Toni's signature hairstyle, Beyoncé became the songstress' double. 

Kendall Jenner as a Fembot - costume
© Getty Images

Kendall Jenner as a Fembot - costume

Kendall Jenner as a Fembot

Giving us a double dose of retro – Sixties glam meets Nineties movie character – Kendall showed off her sensuality and sense of humor dressed as a female robot from classic '90s flick, Austin Powers. Stepping into the role of a "Fembot", the model donned a pink negligée and blonde beehive wig. Behave!

Timberlake Biel family as Lego - costume
© @jessicabiel

Timberlake Biel family as Lego - costume

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and son Silas as Lego superheroes

Why pick a solo costume when you can go as a family for Halloween? The Biel-Timberlake clan opted for a Lego Batman Halloween, dressing up as comic book characters Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn, a pretty perfect option for the whole family. 

Gigi Hadid as a pumpkin - costume
© @gigihadid

Gigi Hadid as a pumpkin - costume

Gigi Hadid as a painted pumpkin

When you are not ready to commit to a full outfit, makeup is always a great option to transform yourself without too much hassle. On Halloween, there's no limit to how you can fully express your artistic talent! Gigi Hadid swapped her usual runway-ready makeup to become for a cool pumpkin – spooooooky! 

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas as the Addams family - costume
© @sophiet

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas as the Addams family - costume

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas as Gomez and Morticia Addams

Need a couples' costume idea? Mr and Mrs Jonas have a solution for you: Mr and Mrs Addams! The singer and the actress brought out their inner goths to become Gomez and Morticia, a costume choice whose popularity will never die. 

Maluma as an evil clown - costume
© @maluma

Maluma as an evil clown - costume

Maluma as an evil clown

Between Joker and It, clowns are pretty hot right now, no? Maluma showed off a terrifying option that is definitely not kid-friendly! The singer wore a freaky clown mask and orange prison jumpsuit, a simple costume idea that is also scarily effective.

 

Kourtney Kardashian as Ariana Grande - costume
© @kourtneykardashian

Kourtney Kardashian as Ariana Grande - costume

Kourtney Kardashian as Ariana Grande

We did a double-take when we saw this shot of Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as none other than Ariana Grande. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hit the perfect Ari note with a pink minidress, thigh-high boots, signature ponytail and, of course, a mic. 

 

Olivia Munn as Crazy Rich Asians Peik Lin - costume
© @oliviamunn

Olivia Munn as Crazy Rich Asians Peik Lin - costume

Olivia Munn as Peik Lin Goh

If you are a Crazy Rich Asians fan, you will instantly recognize this fabulous celebrity costume – the movie's hilarious and quirky Peik Lin, played by Awkwafina in the blockbuster hit. A short blonde wig and Hello Kitty jumper helped recreate the character's fun style from the movie. 

Stranger Things cast - costume
© @milliebobbybrown

Stranger Things cast - costume

The cast of Stranger Things as pop culture icons

We love Stranger Things and we love these costumes even more! Paying homage to icons, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink and Gaetano Matarazzo headed to the universe of Star Wars dressed as Princesa Leia, Rey and Han Solo. Caleb McLaughlin stepped into the shoes of reggae legend Bob Marley and Noah Schnapp hilariously paid tribute to his co-star as Millie's Stranger Things character, Eleven. 

Rita Ora as Post Malone - costume
© @ritaora

Rita Ora as Post Malone - costume

Rita Ora as Post Malone

Rita Ora truly committed to her costume as rapper, songwriter and producer Post Malone. The British singer not only donned a curly wig and fake beard, but she also meticulously recreated Post's famous face tattoos.  

Kaia Gerber as Joan Jett - costume
© @kaiagerber

Kaia Gerber as Joan Jett - costume

Kaia Gerber as Joan Jett

You can find inspiration pretty much anywhere, and Cindy Crawford's model daughter Kaia Gerber found it in 1980s rock icon Joan Jett. Joined by her brother Presley, Kaia rocked a black t-shirt, leather pants and most importantly, Joan's trademark black shag hairstyle – a perfect homage to the music pioneer.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd - costume
© @bellahadid

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd - costume

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd as Beetlejuice characters

On-off couple Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are big fans of 1980s movies... and couple costumes! The pair attended a party dressed up as characters from Beetlejuice, with him as the title character and her as red bride Lydia. 

