Demi Lovato turns up the scare as Pennywise for Halloween Bash 

We’re still a few days away from Halloween but Demi Lovato is already killing it in the costumes game. A day after Demi transformed into the Queen of France, Marie Antoinette, with an impactful costume, the Échame la Culpa singer took a darker route to her own party at the HYDE club in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 26. The 27-year-old dressed up as the female version of Pennywise the clown. Demi took to her social media to share a few snaps of her sexy-scary (but more sexy!) costume.

Demi dressed as Pennywise for her epic Halloween party

“Last night was so sick.. thanks to @hydesunset@sbecollection @umamiburger,” she wrote next to a series of pictures featuring her Halloween look. Aside from wearing a red wig and professional clown make-up to resemble the famous character played by Bill Skarsgard in 2017’s It, the SorryNot Sorry singer wore red contact lenses and white ruffled dresses with a revealing neckline.

Her mom, Dianna de la Garza, joined in on the fun dressed as Georgie, the little boy the evil clown kills at the beginning of the film. The star-studded bash also welcomed Paris Hilton, who was dressed as a sexy schoolgirl, Jason Derulo, Larsa Pippen and more.

The superstar has been killing it at the costumes game as Marie Antoinette and now Pennywise

Ahead of her terrifyingly seductive costume, Demi blew fans away with an equally sexy costume of Marie Antoinette complete with a minidress from the French Revolution era, the iconic blonde wig with curly locks and ghostly white makeup akin to the late French Queen all done with the help of her hair and makeup stylists, Etienne Ortega and Paul Norton.

“Halloween round 1... I told y’all I don’t play on Halloween!! It’s my time to shine glam team killed it @etienneortega& @paulnortonhair,” she wrote next to a selfie followed by a full-body pic capturing the entirety of her dramatically glam costume. Demi’s been on-a-roll thus far, and we can’t wait to see how she’ll be closing out the spooky holiday this year!