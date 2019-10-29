From pop icons to barbie girls: The best Kardashian/Jenner Halloween costumes

View 9 pics | Celebrities

...
© Instagram

Celebrities take their costumes to the next level, but none go to greater heights than the Kardashian/Jenner clan. Always up for a moment to switch up their look or glam, KimKourtneyKhloéKylie and Kendall always turn out some of the best Halloween looks. 

Whether they are channeling their inner pop superstar, stepping into the box of an iconic childhood toy or walking the VS runway, these ladies know how to celebrate. Here’s a look at some of the best Kardashian/Jenner Halloween moments.

 

Thank U, Next!

Kourtney Kardashian kicked off the 2019 Halloween season (and won) in an Ariana Grande costume

© Instagram

Dirty!​

Kylie Jenner went all out as she channeled Christina Aguilera​

© Instagram

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom​

Kim Kardashian took a page out of her younger sister’s handbook and went as a music legend, Tejano Queen Selena 

© Instagram

Life in plastic, it’s fantastic​

Kylie was the ultimate Barbie girl.  The makeup maven went all out as the iconic toy

© Instagram

Spooky, but make it chic!​

Kendall Jenner stepped out as a spooky witch! 

© Instagram

X-Treme Glam​

Khloé channeled one of the fiercest superheroes. The mom-of-one went as Storm from X-Men 

© Instagram

Groovy Baby!

The model got psychedelic as a Fembot from the Austin Powers movies 

© Instagram

I got you babe!​

The mother-of-four and her pal Jonathan Cheban took their couples costume up a notch as they went as Kim’s idol Cher and her late husband Sonny

© Instagram

00s legends ​

Kim and Jonathan had fans stummped when they dressed as Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee 

