We're going to copy Jennifer Lopez at our next brunch

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a special day with fam in the Holy Land: see the pics
Jennifer Lopez’s recent family trip opened up the opportunity for perspective. The newly 50-year-old performer took her It's My Party Tour...
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are brining fit-spiration in the form of an app
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are now going to give you fit-spiration outside of social media. The couple announced that they have partnered with...
Jennifer Lopez reunites with Alex Rodriguez and gives him the 'best gift'
Reunited and it sounds so good. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are back together after a few weeks apart. The MLB superstar and his fiancé spent...
This picture had Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod fans freaking out - so what does it mean?
Make a wish and pucker up...save the date! That’s what Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez did for their latest snap. The Money singer and the MLB...
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony celebrate children's graduation – see the pics
There are no more babies! Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony proudly celebrated their children’s latest milestone. Jennifer and...