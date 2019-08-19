View 6 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

Chef J Balvin is at it again and surprises fans in NY with this morning treat

...
Chef J Balvin is at it again and surprises fans in NY with this morning treat
You're reading

Chef J Balvin is at it again and surprises fans in NY with this morning treat

1/6
Astrologer Mia Astral talks the secrets behind the stars
Next

Astrologer Mia Astral talks the secrets behind the stars
J Balvin in New York
© @jbalvin

J Balvin in New York

J Balvin is at it again and is showing us a new set of culinary skills: feeding the beautiful people of the bustling city of New York.

J Balvin
© @jbalvin

J Balvin

The Mi Gente crooner served up the iconic New York breakfast: coffee and bagels.

J Balvin drinking coffee in Italy
© @jbalvin

J Balvin drinking coffee in Italy

J Balvin took customers' orders and handing them their meal and cafecito del pueblo as they jetted off to their next location. 

J Balvin drinking coffee in Turkey
© @jbalvin

J Balvin drinking coffee in Turkey

The Con Altura singer can be seen taking his culinary duties uber seriously and wearing the proper equipment while taking orders for all the hungry New Yorkers at his cart.

J Balvin in Italy drinking coffee
© @jbalvin

J Balvin in Italy drinking coffee

J Balvin is in town promoting his Arcoiris tour.

J Balvin holding a giant Toblerone
© @jbalvin

J Balvin holding a giant Toblerone

The Colombian native also shared that he's welcoming anyone to come between 8 and 9 am to get some delicious and nutritious grub as they go about their day.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries