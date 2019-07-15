View 8 pics | Health and Beauty

These Latina Celebrity Haircuts Will Inspire You to Go shorter

These Latina Celebrity Haircuts Will Inspire You to Go shorter
These Latina Celebrity Haircuts Will Inspire You to Go shorter

© jlo

'Short hair, don't care' is summer's beauty theme according to some of your favorite Latina celebrities. It's safe to say A-listers are shedding those locks for a newer, tapered, and shorter look. Whether you've been itching to chop it all off or just want to go for a lob, we're gearing you up with the best haircut inspos. From Selena Gomez, Tessa Thompson and more keep scrolling to get the best short haircut ideas of the summer. 

 

Jennifer Lopez

When the Waiting For Tonight singer posed for her Quay sunglasses promo, fans went crazy over her short lob. Her wet texture paired with her fly style is an easy sell for those itching to go a little shorter this season.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

Talk about a hair transformation! After sporting her Cher-hair locks for years, the 26-year-old Cool For The Summer star ditched her extensions. Let's just say this look is a jet black bob dream. 

Selenis Leyva

Selenis Leyva

The Cuban-born actress from Netflix's Orange Is The New Black continues to WOW us with her beauty. Though going short has always been her thing, this lob is breathtaking! 

Elsa Pataky

Elsa Pataky

This playful beachy, choppy texture is a perfect look to try this summer. Inspired by her past short styles, the Fast Five actress let her hair grow out into a bob and we're lovin' it. 

Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira

The Brazilian beauty recently chopped her locks for her HBO debut on Euphoria, and we're ready to cut off our locks too. Her sleek and edgy bob has us obsessing and ready to book our next haircut appointment.

Tess Thompson

Tess Thompson

If you're on the natural side, take a page out of the Creed star's beauty book with her modern-day cut. Her glorious curly texture proves that all girls with natural locks can rock this look. 

Jackie Cruz

Jackie Cruz

The Dominican–American star has been known for her 'short hair, don't care,' moments hence why we're including her in this roundup. Her gorgeous pixie cut with bangs is the perfect look for those looking to make a big change with their look. 

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

The Good For You singer is unofficially, officially the queen of lobs. Her textured hairstyle is an ideal look for those who want to commit to a short 'do, but still, aren't ready to go full force. 

