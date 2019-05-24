View 6 pics | Health and Beauty

Get glowin’ with Jennifer Lopez's favorite makeup and skincare products

...
Get glowin’ with Jennifer Lopez's favorite makeup and skincare products
You're reading

Get glowin’ with Jennifer Lopez's favorite makeup and skincare products

1/6
Keep your makeup sweat-proof all summer long with these Glamsquad products
Next

Keep your makeup sweat-proof all summer long with these Glamsquad products
Dior Forever 24h Wear High Perfection Skin Caring a Matte Foundation

Dior Forever 24h Wear High Perfection Skin Caring a Matte Foundation

Let’s face it. Jennifer Lopez is only aging backward. The soon-to-be 50 singer-actress has been praised for her youthful glow for decades. Though the mother-of-two has been candid about how she doesn’t drink coffee or alcohol or smoke, we still want to know all about her beauty secrets. Lucky for you, we’ve taken a peek into her makeup bag and rounded up her go-to skincare and makeup goodies for you. Keep scrolling to find out how you too can get that signature JLo glow.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's Makeup Artist Reveals Secret Behind Glowy Skin

 

She may be Jenny from the Block, but when it comes to foundation, our girl has expensive taste. This medium-to-full-coverage foundation keeps you looking flawless for up to 24 hours with a velvety-matte finish. Perfect for all skin types, the luxury brand has infused pansy extract hydration booster to help protect the skin from drying, leaving it soothed and looking smoother and more radiant.

Dior Forever 24h Wear High Perfection Skin-Caring Matte Foundation, $52, sephora.com

dr hauschka rose day cream

dr hauschka rose day cream

Are you into natural beauty? If so, this one's for you! Dr. Hauschka skin care focuses on natural ingredients and takes a holistic approach. This cult-favorite day cream is how the Second Act star keeps her face beautifully hydrated. Its a gentle, protective daily moisturizer for sensitive, dry or weather-damaged skin. The avocado and rosehip oil hydrates, conditions and nourishes your skin while calming irritations and inflammation.

Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream, $45, dermstore.com

Jennifer Lopez x Inglot Highlighter

Jennifer Lopez x Inglot Highlighter

Whether you're looking for a little blush, tan or glow look – this three-in-one highlighter is everything. Build the color to create a dramatic reflective look, or touch lightly for a romantic glow – either way, the radiance lasts for hours! Glo on' girl! 

JLO X INGLOT Freedom System HD Highlighter Trio in Gold Dust, $22, macys.com

La Mer Moisturizing Cream

La Mer Moisturizing Cream

The Puerto Rican powerhouse has been a lover of elite skincare brands for years now and we totally understand why. This ultra-rich moisturizing cream helps creates an instant dewy finish. Keep on glowin'!

La mer Crème de la Mer, $325, cremedelamer.com

Lancer The Method Polish

Lancer The Method Polish

Are you ready for smoother, healthy and radiant skin? This gem is a powerful antiaging exfoliator which targets dryness, dullness and large pores. Infused with pumpkin and pomegranate enzymes, the ingredients in this gently exfoliate, remove debris and surface your skin cells. 

LANCER The Method Polish, $75, sephora.com

Sara Happ Let's Glow Lip Illuminator

Sara Happ Let's Glow Lip Illuminator

Did you know you can also highlight your lips? That's right chicas! Lip highlighting is a thing. The lip illuminator can enhance your lips and shine a spotlight on your perfect pout. First, swipe the applicator across your cupid’s bow, blending into your upper lip line. Apply a dot to the center of your bottom lip and blend. Wear alone for an ethereal glow or with any lip color for photo-ready perfection. Viola!

Sara Happ Let's Glow Lip Illuminator in gold, $24, sarahapp.com

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries