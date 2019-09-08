View 4 pics | Back to story

Jennifer Lopez goes blonde in epic 'Hustlers' premiere style and our jaws have dropped

...
Jennifer Lopez goes blonde in epic 'Hustlers' premiere style and our jaws have dropped
You're reading

Jennifer Lopez goes blonde in epic 'Hustlers' premiere style and our jaws have dropped

1/4
The stars align for an 'iconic' night out filled with champagne, fashion and more
Next

The stars align for an 'iconic' night out filled with champagne, fashion and more
JLo hustlers movie
© Getty Images

JLo hustlers movie

Jennifer Lopez reigned supreme at the Hustlers Toronto International Film Festival premiere. It was as if the 50-year-old style icon had been dipped in gold as she stepped onto the carpet outside of Roy Thomson Hall on Saturday, September 7. The international superstar was the embodiment of glamour, glittering from head to toe as cameras flashed. Though Alex Rodriguez made a loyal appearance by her side, we hardly noticed him - his fiancée shone way too bright. After all, it was the leading lady’s big night.

Jennifer Lopez TIFF Hustlers movie premiere
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez TIFF Hustlers movie premiere

JLo wore a Maison Yeya FW ‘19 couture gown that can only be described as a spectacle.The plunging number boasted yellow ribbon and tulle detailing that turned the A-lister into a ray of sunshine. Her toned arms and legs were prominently featured, peeking out from the sleeveless and slitted style. Overall, the color was an expert compliment to her bronzed body.

jlo style
© Getty Images

jlo style

The songstress stayed on the Hustlers theme, carrying a Judith Leiber couture “Stack of Cash Rich Clutch Bag” that retails for a whopping $5,695.00. The crystal confection added to JLo’s sunny aura, which left spectators speechless.

jlo and arod
© Getty Images

jlo and arod

Jennifer's date A-Rod had a bit more to say, writing to fans: “Just watched the best performance of @JLo’s career. Oscars worthy. @hustlersmovie was incredible.”

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries