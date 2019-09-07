View 18 pics | Fashion

The stars align for an 'iconic' night out filled with champagne, fashion and more

The stars align for an 'iconic' night out filled with champagne, fashion and more
The stars align for an 'iconic' night out filled with champagne, fashion and more

Michelle Salas
On September 6, the stars gathered at the Plaza Hotel in New York to celebrate Harper’s Bazaar ICONS by Carine Roitfeld. Orange Is The New Black star Dascha Polanco, models Joan Smalls and Adriana Lima, fashion it-girl Michelle Salas and many more all toasted Moët & Chandon champagne to salute to the honorees of the night (one of which was singer  Alicia Keys). The honorees of the event will be highlighted in the September issue that was curated by the Global Fashion Editor herself.

There was also a very special performance by Alicia Keys to help get everyone in the mood. Check out some of our favorite looks of the night!

 

The Mexican beauty, who is the daughter of singer Luis Miguel and actress Stephanie Salas, is sported an uber stylish black-on-black look for the event.

Paola Alberdi 
The fashion blogger behind The Blank Itinerary stepped out in a beautiful black gown with a gold leaf detail.

Alicia Keys 
As one of the honorees of the night, Alicia came out in full force and wore the ever-appropriate LBD paired with colorful heels.

Adriana Lima
The Brazilian model was ready to shine in her two-toned dress, which had an alluring cutout in the back.

Alessandra Ambrosio
Always ready to strut her stuff, the Brazilian beauty wore a red-toned gown with geometric cutouts that highlighted her crazy insane model figure.

Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran
The former NFL wide receiver and his model-actress boo made the stylish star-studded event a date night.

Vanessa Hudgens 
The Bad Boys for Life actress dared to bare in this almost see-through cream number.

Jameela Jamil
One of Meghan Markle’s Forces For Change picks, the How To Build A Girl made her mark in this lovely yellow gown.

Kehlani and Normani
The two fierce singers showed off that not only are they fans of one another, but that they are fashion fierce as well.

Heidi Klum, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton
Heidi Klum and the Hilton sisters

This fashion-forward trio shows us that blondes do it better. Paris Hilton seems doll-like in her gold gown while sister Nicky Hilton shows off her fun personality in a short pastel pink dress. Heidi, ever the model, dons a burnt orange gown with a very Angelina Jolie-like slit.

Janet Mock and Angel Curiel 
The Dominican American actor from the FX show Pose showed off his dapper style and was accompanied by Redefining Realness author and transgender rights activist Janet Mock.

Indya Moore
They came to slay, and they did.

Dascha Polanco
Dascha was serving looks and style in her feathered hat and gun-metal dress.

J.R. Ramirez and Melissa Roxburgh
The Cuban Power actor kept it simple and allowed for his date and Manifest co-star Melissa to shine in her golden bodycon dress with a deep neckline.

Joan Smalls, Doutzen Kroes and Candice Swanepoel
The besties and models are at it again: striking a pose and stealing our fashion hearts, per usual.

Irina Shayk
The Russian model knows how to bring the right amount of drama in her LBD with exaggerated shoulder details.

Devon Windsor
We last caught up with the American model at Miami Swim Week. This time around she's serving us some major leg action in this sparkly blue number.

Zendaya
Last, but definitely not least. Everyone’s favorite fashion it-girl.

