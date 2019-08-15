Rihanna's new collection for Savage x Fenty is a win-win for all

View Galleries
-
Rihanna wants to unleash your fearlessness with new Savage x Fenty lingerie drop
Leave it Rihanna to design stunning lingerie not only would you like to wear, but will make you feel fearless and confident to take on anything. The...
-
Sofia Vergara’s fierce look on the set of 'Modern Family' proves this trend is a winner for all
When it comes to animal print, leopard print is like the gift that keeps on giving. There are countless ways you can wear it, and no matter how often...
-
Selena Gomez will want to wear these retro-chic pieces from Staud's fall collection
-
It's been 20 years since Christina Aguilera debuted her first album and she's celebrating big
In case you need a little reminder that time flies, it has been 20 years since Christina Aguilera debuted her self-titled album. That’s right!...
-
Jessica Alba x HelloFresh is perfect for your next date night at home
If you love spending romantic date nights at home, then you’ll be excited to learn Jessica Alba is expanding into the meal-prepping business with...