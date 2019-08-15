View 6 pics | Back to story

Rihanna's new collection for Savage x Fenty is a win-win for all

Rihanna's new collection for Savage x Fenty is a win-win for all
Rihanna's new collection for Savage x Fenty is a win-win for all

The Savage x Fenty’s CLF collection takes a darker approach with an all-black collection made up of a cami and panty set and a slip dress all featuring a scalloped lace trim and the CLF logo on the hem.

Ahead of her annual charity gala, Diamond Ball, the businesswoman is having all proceeds from the collection to support her Clara Lionel Foundation.

In a press release, the Work singer explained how doing good can also look good. "You can do good and look good when you buy this Xclusive sleepwear set,” she said. "It’s comfortable enough to wear to bed and you will sleep well knowing you have given back and made a difference," she added.

What’s best, prices of the Savage x Fenty CLF collection comes in budget friendly price ranges between $20 and $46. 

Rihanna founded the CLF foundation in 2012 in honor of her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.

According to its website, the foundation “supports and funds groundbreaking and effective education and emergency response programs around the world.”

