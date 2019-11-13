Animal print – in its numerous forms – is this season's favorite motif and Rihanna has already fallen under its spell. At the presentation of her biography – titled Rihanna – at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the singer donned an asymmetric leopard print mini dress with knee-high snakeskin print boots – both by Saint Laurent.

The asymmetric fitted midi dress emphasized her figure to the max, and the combination of animal prints was a winner. It was an outfit that has inspired us to bring out our "wild" side too....

This outfit didn't just combine two of the most trendy prints, it also brought out the best in her figure by accentuating her waist

Daring and sexy

- Animal Print Ruched Mesh Body-Con Dress: this empire cut dress with draped side detail on the skirt from Socialite will highlight your figure, while also showing a little skin. Nordstrom ($35.40).

- Square-frame tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses: complete your animal print look in these Gucci sunglasses. The Outnet ($230).

- Maryana: combine animal prints with these boots from Schutz. Zappos ($350).

Re-create Rihanna’s look with these ideas

Discreet and elegant

- Printed Mini Dress: a long sleeved look, this option is also fitted at the waist and has the same animal print as Rihanna’s dress. Zara ($69.90).

- Snake Print Satchel Bag: this practical accessory is a way of incorporating the trend into your closet in a more subtle way. Eloquii ($69.95).

- Riser Boot: make an impact in these tiger print boots from Chinese Laundry. DWS ($69.99).

Flaunt a chic look with these items, inspired by Rihanna

Fresh and fun

- Tan Leopard Frill Plunge Romper: swap a dress for a comfortable romper. Pretty Little Thing ($22).

- Women's Sophia Polarized Square Sunglasses: add a wicked touch with a pair of reptile print sunglasses by Betsey Johnson. Amazon ($47.64).

- Snake effect high-leg boots: exude sensuality with these attractive snakeskin print boots. Mango ($99.99).

Other ideas for incorporating this season’s trend into your wardrobe

Let your outfits become a "safari of style" just like Rihanna. This season you've got no excuse not to.