Celine Dion, is that you? The iconic singer is unrecognizable in new pictures

Blake Lively has a new fashion series gig on the small screen and we're excited
Since playing the iconic role of Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, Blake Lively is returning to the small screen to star in a new fashion series....
Sofia Carson has an exciting new role that's the first of its kind
Sofia Carson has an exciting new role as the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation’s global ambassador. As the new GA, the 26-year-old will be...
Ricky Martin shared a photo of his baby girl Lucia and she's just as precious as we'd imagined
Eight months after announcing the birth of his baby girl Lucia, Ricky Martin has finally shared a glimpse of her angelic little face. The singer, who...
Is Karol G leaving music to become an astronaut?
Karol G took to social media to share a lyric from her hit single Ocean, and who would have thought she’d be getting an invitation to join NASA’s...
Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott getting married?
Kylie Jenner is getting ready to celebrate her 22nd birthday on the Italian coast, but recently she was seen boarding a private jet with a white dress...