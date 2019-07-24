View 9 pics | Fashion

Becky G, Gigi Hadid and more celebs who give the bucket hats trend a thumbs up

Bucket hats are going strong this summer, and frankly, we’re on board! The summer staple, which could also be referred to as a fisherman hat (but we prefer not to), is currently at the top of the season’s trends – and celebrities aren’t staying away. Besides doing its job of protecting you from the sun, the statement accessory has captivated many thanks to its retro feel and all-around coolness. However, if the typical canvas hat comes to mind, then think again as today’s iteration is far from the original. The headpiece is now next-level cool thanks to fun prints, bold colors and even sparkly versions.

 

From Becky G to Joan Smalls, Lali Esposito and more, scroll through the gallery to see how celebs are rocking the bucket hat trend.

 

Becky G

The stylish Mexicana jumped on the season’s hot trend with a simple yet timeless version – a bright white bucket hat that never goes out of style!

The Colombian singer is all about the label as she combines two trends in one: logos and a bucket hat. Here Karol rocks Gucci pants and hat with a Burberry bralette. 

The 23-year-old singer keeps it effortlessly cool with a cute denim bucket hat.

Lali takes the trend the extra mile with a sparkly, rhinestone-studded hat – so glam!

The Puerto Rican beauty appears in the most beautiful setting looking stunning as ever, and totally on-trend. 

Cindy Crawford's supermodel daughter does business-casual with a structured blazer, straight leg jeans, and chic printed hat. Toke note of her look!

Gigi nails the trend with a bold yet timeless leopard print iteration – how cool is she?

Emrata sure knows how to make even the most simple of hats look sexy.

Kylie and her bestie do the whole twinning thing with matching sports-approved Burberry hats.

