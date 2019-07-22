Here are 10 celebrity-approved formulas for rocking the tie-dye look this summer!

The funky seventies tie-dye trend has officially made a splashback in Hollywood. With top trend setters the likes of Irina Shayk and Gigi Hadid serving fresh looks, what it might have seemed like a fad is now a full blown street style staple.
But let’s go back in time here: tie-dye originated in the late 1960’s and it became a massive hit thanks to icons like Janis Joplin, when the method of twisting and dyeing fabric, an ancient Peruvian practice, became the face of psychedelic fashion and rebellious aesthetic. Nowadays, this scandalous print reigns the high-fashion world and with the support of couture giants such as Dior, Prada and Giorgio Armani (pictured above) the look has rapidly become a timeless classic.
As this nostalgic trend takes over this summer, there’s an array of outfits to take plenty of inspiration from. Now get ready and get groovy with some of the coolest celeb street style snaps of the season!