Here are 10 celebrity-approved formulas for rocking the tie-dye look this summer!

Here are 10 celebrity-approved formulas for rocking the tie-dye look this summer!
Here are 10 celebrity-approved formulas for rocking the tie-dye look this summer!

Justin Bieber is back with apparel line Drew House – is new music coming soon?
Justin Bieber is back with apparel line Drew House – is new music coming soon?
Tie dye trend
Tie dye trend

The funky seventies tie-dye trend has officially made a splashback in Hollywood. With top trend setters the likes of Irina Shayk and Gigi Hadid serving fresh looks, what it might have seemed like a fad is now a full blown street style staple. 

But let’s go back in time here: tie-dye originated in the late 1960’s and it became a massive hit thanks to icons like Janis Joplin, when the method of twisting and dyeing fabric, an ancient Peruvian practice, became the face of psychedelic fashion and rebellious aesthetic. Nowadays, this scandalous print reigns the high-fashion world and with the support of couture giants such as Dior, Prada and Giorgio Armani (pictured above) the look has rapidly become a timeless classic. 

As this nostalgic trend takes over this summer, there’s an array of outfits to take plenty of inspiration from. Now get ready and get groovy with some of the coolest celeb street style snaps of the season!

Celebrity tie dye trend looks
Celebrity tie dye trend looks

Irina Shayk

The supermodel was spotted in New York City's West Village embracing the heat in a cropped tie-dye tee and white cut-off shorts, finishing the look with a pair of pitch black sunglasses from Saint Laurent. Easy does it!

Celebrity tie dye trend looks
Celebrity tie dye trend looks

Gigi Hadid

Joining the psychedelic movement, Hadid rocked a Polo Ralph Lauren tie-dye shirt tucked into off-white capris as she moved around New York City. She then finished the look with tiny sunnies and a Prada bag. 

Celebrity tie dye trend looks
Celebrity tie dye trend looks

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel styled the look to perfetion as she sat courtside at an NBA game in her bleach tie-dye hoodie under a jersey. She added a touch of cool with a pair of loose white jeans and Saint Laurent ankle boots.

Celebrity tie dye trend looks
Celebrity tie dye trend looks

Rita Ora

The singer put on a quirky look with a comfy head-to-toe tie-dye tracksuit, later adding a bulky jacket and Gucci loafers. 

Celebrity tie dye trend looks
Celebrity tie dye trend looks

Charlize Theron

Charlize kept cool in New York in a full Christian Dior look and booties, setting up the nineties nostalgia in a tie-dye skirt, pullover and tailored jacket.  

Celebrity tie dye trend looks
Celebrity tie dye trend looks

Xenia Adonts

The world's top influencers join the print madness too. The rebellious look was spotted in stylish German it-girl Xenia Adonts wearing a jumpsuit from Stella McCartney's FW18 collection, adding sneakers and an oversized bag. 

Celebrity tie dye trend looks
Celebrity tie dye trend looks

Gala Gonzalez

If everything else fails, just dress it up! The stunning influencer Gala Gonzalez rocked a full printed Christian Dior look, mixing textures, patterns and then balancing it out with fresh sneakers from the FW18 collection. 

Celebrity tie dye trend looks
Celebrity tie dye trend looks

Liza Banholzer

The uber-cool German influencer was spotted during Berlin Fashion Week rocking a graphic look composed by batik Prada shorts and shirt, Jimmy Choo shoes, Louis Vuitton earrings and sleek hair. 
 

Celebrity tie dye trend looks
Celebrity tie dye trend looks

Sofia Sanchez de Betak

The Argentinian model-turned-superstar-designer is a regular during Fashion Week in Paris. Known for her simple, yet brilliant aesthetic, "Chufy" as they call her, showed some skin in a tie-dye skirt, leather jacket and Adidas sneakers. 

