L.A.'s (fashion) finest: Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union are our new fave style duo

L.A.'s (fashion) finest: Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union are our new fave style duo
L.A.'s (fashion) finest: Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union are our new fave style duo

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba fashion
© Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba fashion

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba are quickly becoming our favorite style duo. The two have stepped out from one red carpet event to the next promoting their new show L.A.’s Finest, and they have been dominating the red carpet with everything from fun and feminine midi skirts to boho-chic dresses and sexy mini dresses. Most recently, during the 2019 Monte Carlo TV Festival, the stylish pair rocked a slew of glam and covetable pieces while each stayed true to her personal style. Jessica showed off her love for bohemian flair while Gabrielle flaunted her sexy, edgy style.

Moreover, it was just announced the action series will be renewed for a second season, so lucky for us, we get to see more of their posh and colorful style! Scroll through the gallery for a look at Jessica and Gabrielle's perfect style.

 

Back in Black

Jessica and Gabrielle each opted for black, however, Jessica stayed true to her bohemian style with a long flowy dress and sharp-looking flats. Meanwhile, her BFF took an edgier route with a super short dress and bright orange heels (pictured above).

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba fashion
© Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba fashion

Retro babes

The stylish pair proved wearing color can be just as glam as wearing black. We’re obsessed with Gab’s lime-green minidress (this color is a major summer trend!) which gives a nod to the sixties, and Jessica’s statement balloon sleeves evocative of the seventies. Also, those purple satin platforms are way too fab not to love!

MORE: Jessica Alba did this sweet gesture for the birth of Gabrielle Union's baby

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba fashion
© Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba fashion

Classic color combo

While it may seem “too cash (casual)” to wear a white t-shirt to an industry event, Jessica totally pulls off the basic tee look. The mother-of-three amped her outfit with a sleek feathered skirt. Meanwhile, the Bring it On star took the trendy PJs look up a step further with colorful sequins and fishnet hosiery.

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba fashion
© Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba fashion

Double the color, double the fun

Wowza! Gabrielle’s pastel colored aquamarine gown is worthy of a thousand double taps, and Jess’ off-shoulder printed gown brings all the summer vibes.

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba fashion
© Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba fashion

All about the midi

The mommies each paid tribute to the classic midi skirt with not-so-basic iterations. Gabrielle opted for a two-tone feathered masterpiece whereas her co-star took a summer-ready nautical approach with blue and white stripes.

MORE: Jessica Alba reveals why she goes to therapy with 10-year-old daughter, Honor

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba fashion
© Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba fashion

The bolder, the better

Statement prints, plunging necklines and daring slits were all the rage for these two at the opening of the 2019 Monte Carlo TV Festival. The Honest Company founder stunned in a colorful zebra-striped gown featuring a V-shaped neckline and flowy silhouette. Gabrielle looked equally beautiful in a similar flowy scarf dress with a standout floral print.

