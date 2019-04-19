There is nothing like having a trusty work wife to lean on! Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union are joining forces in the new female-empowering series L.A.’s Finest – a spin-off based on the Bad Boy movie. On Wednesday the actresses opened up to EXTRA about working together, co-executive producing and their special bond through motherhood. Since working together the power pair have become very close, so much so, that Jessica even helped her with getting all her stuff delivered to the hospital. Now that’s friendship goals right there!

Gabrielle and Jessica have formed a special bond through motherhood

“[Jessica] was one of the first people I told about our journey, and Kaavi was coming during the pilot… When our surrogate's water broke, I called my hairstylist 'cause I left work the day before without my work wig… and was like, 'I need my wig!' and I left for the hospital without everything… and Jess called and got everything,” explained Gabrielle.

Jessica added, “I had a list for everything, got it sent to the hospital because I wanted them to have their peaceful time, make sure the nursery was set up.” If that’s not friendship, we don’t know what is! “Every part of the house is Honest, down to the ground,” admitted Gabrielle.

Gabrielle had her daughter via surrogate on November 8 Photo: Instagram/@gabunion

Prior to having her daughter, the Hollywood star was open about her infertility struggles. In her book We’re Going to Need More Wine, Gabrielle revealed she’s had “eight or nine miscarriages.” The author wrote, “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

During the recent interview, the mom-of-one also opened up about her husband, former NBA star for the Miami Heat team, Dwyane Wade’s recent retirement. “Right now, he is on the golf course, drinking out of the bottle… he is living his full, best life,” she said.