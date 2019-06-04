Jessica Alba talked realness at the Her Campus Media’s eight annual conference. During her fireside chat, the actress and businesswoman opened up about her journey as an entrepreneur for her Honest and Honest Beauty companies, finding confidence, diversity and inclusion among other hot topics. Getting deeper into her personal life, the 38-year-old revealed she goes to therapy with her ten-year-old daughter, Honor. The mother-of-three explained she goes with her eldest daughter to “learn to be a better mother to her and communicate better with her.”

The Honest Beauty founder opened up about going to therapy with her eldest daughter, Honor Photo: @jessicaalba

The actress continued, “Some people think, like in my family, you talk to a priest and that’s it.” (via The Hollywood Reporter). “I don’t really feel comfortable talking to him about my feelings.” She added: “I didn’t grow up in an environment where you talked about this stuff, and it was just like shut it down and keep it moving. So I find a lot of inspiration just in talking to my kids.”

MORE: Jessica Alba makes shocking confession about body image: 'I stopped eating'

The L.A.’s Finest actress is also a mother to daughter Haven, seven and one-year-old son Hayes, whom she shares with husband Cash Warren. Back in May, Jessica visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she told the late-night host she doesn’t encourage her girls to date or anything dramatic.

Jessica shares daughters Honor, ten, Haven, seven and one-year-old son Hayes with husband Cash Warren

However, Honor, who will soon be a pre-teen, seems to think a little differently. “She goes, ‘but I love drama,’” shared the No Activity actress mimicking her daughter. Jessica added: “It’s so messed up. I’m just not emotionally ready for a pretween or a tween. Like hormones and questions.”

MORE: Jessica Alba did this sweet gesture for the birth of Gabrielle Union's baby

During her chat with Jimmy, the California native also revealed her little boy is the handsome one who takes the lead in the looks department. “He’s cuter than my daughters for sure,” she told the late-night host. Alright, she only said which one's her cutest, but she didn't reveal which one is her favorite!