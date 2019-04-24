The ultimate guide on how to rock the double denim look like a celebrity!

From Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, to Rita Ora, our favorite street style superstars are giving the double denim look a fresh new start! The look itself has already been defined as a timeless classic. With its genderless touch and cool vibe it's no wonder this style has been go-to for celebrities since the early 50's. Yet with the new, younger approach from designers such as Olivier Rousteing at Balmain (above), the look has been re-defined to become synonymous with poise and attitude.
Now, a new generation of fashion icons is rapidly bringing back the 90s nostalgic uniform and well... pretty much making America denim again. Get ready for some serious outfit inspo as we walk you through the best jean-on-jean looks we've seen so far!