View 10 pics | Fashion

The ultimate guide on how to rock the double denim look like a celebrity!

Trend of The Week

...
The ultimate guide on how to rock the double denim look like a celebrity!
You're reading

The ultimate guide on how to rock the double denim look like a celebrity!

1/10
Meet Lorena Duran, the first curvy model to join Victoria's Secret
Next

Meet Lorena Duran, the first curvy model to join Victoria's Secret
celebrity denim trend
© Getty Images

celebrity denim trend

From Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, to Rita Ora, our favorite street style superstars are giving the double denim look a fresh new start! The look itself has already been defined as a timeless classic. With its genderless touch and cool vibe it's no wonder this style has been go-to for celebrities since the early 50's. Yet with the new, younger approach from designers such as Olivier Rousteing at Balmain (above), the look has been re-defined to become synonymous with poise and attitude

Now, a new generation of fashion icons is rapidly bringing back the 90s nostalgic uniform and well... pretty much making America denim again. Get ready for some serious outfit inspo as we walk you through the best jean-on-jean looks we've seen so far!

celebrity double denim trend
© Getty Images

celebrity double denim trend

Gigi Hadid

For her 24th birthday, Gigi opted for a more casual look as she called the night a denim-on-denim extravaganza and of course had all of her friends (a.k.a, every A-list celebrity) in their best acid wash looks! For the birthday uniform, Gigi wore a full Levi's look, Dr. Martens boots and a Dries Van Noten bag.

celebrity denim on denim look
© Getty Images

celebrity denim on denim look

Zoë Kravitz

The trend-setter looked all things cool as she made downtown Manhattan streets her personal runway. Zoë displayed her petite figure in a deconstructed power look by Alexander Wang, proving to all denizens that there's a new uniform in town. 

celebrity denim trend
© Getty Images

celebrity denim trend

Ciara

The stunning pop-star left the sequins at home and opted for a more casual yet equally stylish look when she showed up for Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live. Ciara wore a ripped denim ensemble with chunky Dr. Martens boots and tinted sunnies to give the last touch on her 90s-inspired outfit. 

MORE: FROM KIM KARDASHIAN TO RIHANNA, THESE ARE ALL THE CELEBRITIES WEARING SNAKESKIN FOR SPRING

celebrity denim-on-denim trend
© Getty Images

celebrity denim-on-denim trend

Bella Hadid

The queen of the 'cozy-cool' aesthetic followed her sister's birthday wishes and demonstrated how to rock the jean-on-jean formula without looking like a Britney Spears look-a-like. Bella pulled her hair up and rocked the bluest, sexiest Dickies Girl outfit ever. 

celebrity denim on denim trend
© Getty Images

celebrity denim on denim trend

Doutzen Kroes

The Dutch model played a key character during the latest New York Fashion Week as she adorned Michael Kors' front row in an epic pair of crushed satin pajama pants with a denim military trench coat. Can we talk about easy street style lessons?

MORE: KATY PERRY ONCE AGAIN REIGNS QUEEN OF THIS WEEK'S STREET STYLE - SEE OUR FAVORITE LOOKS!

celebrity denim on denim trend
© Getty Images

celebrity denim on denim trend

Rita Ora

The Let You Love Me singer stepped out in New York making quite a statement that only she could pull off. Rita showed up looking absolutely fearless in a denim and sherpa trench coat worn over a jean skirt-style dress from Diesel's spring ’19 collection.

Celebrity denim on denim trend
© Getty Images

Celebrity denim on denim trend

Hailee Steinfeld

The actress and singer threw on the perfect combination of street and high fashion in a full look by Balmain's FW19' collection after a night out at L'Avenue in New York for Gigi Hadid's birthday bash.

Denim trend
© Getty Images

Denim trend

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham also joined the notorious birthday list at Gigi's birthday. The supermodel put on a leggy display in a denim men's jacket worn as a dress and thigh high boots. 

celebrity denim on denim trend
© Getty Images

celebrity denim on denim trend

Olivia Culpo

And last but certainly not least, the lovely Olivia. The American beauty elevated the no-pants look with a set of sparkly accessories that included a pair of Jimmy Choo boots, a crystal choker and hoops. She also rocked a very Ariana Grande-esque ponytail updo!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries