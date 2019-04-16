From New York to Coachella, top fashionistas the likes of Katy Perry and Olivia Culpo are embracing the sunny days in the most incredible ensembles. Take note, everyone: we're getting rid of the baggy pants and heavy coats, because it's time to raise the length on skirts for the ultimate spring/summer uniform! Just ask Priyanka Chopra, who lately has been schooling the crowds on some serious color mixes, or even Nicky Hilton, who demonstrates how to channel the perfect Parisian girl style. Ready for some spring inspo? Your weekly dose of street style spectacular is just one click away!