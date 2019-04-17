View 10 pics | Fashion

From Kim Kardashian to Rihanna, these are all the celebrities wearing snakeskin for spring

Jennifer Lopez is being honored with a fashion icon award
Kim Kardashian snake print trend
© Getty Images

Kim Kardashian snake print trend

The new snakeskin print look is finally here. And while celebs such as Kim Kardashian and Rihanna have already been spotted rocking the wild pattern, we predict that this might as well become the new normal for the warmer days ahead (yes, move over, leopard!).

The snake look sometimes is perceived as aggressive to the minimalistic eye, yet it screams cool. And if used in the right way, it could turn any outfit into a street style sensation. Just ask it-girls like Katy Perry, who has been killing the fashion game lately in some of the most outrageous patterns to date.

Whether you want to go head-to-toe or just add a touch of cool with details, we’ve got you covered on what will be your next statement snakeskin look. There is something for everybody, so if you’re not feeling sure on how to rock it, just scroll down for our top celebrity outfit ideas that will leave you ready to embrace your wilder side!

Priyanka Chopra celebrity snake print trend
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra celebrity snake print trend

Priyanka Chopra

The chic actress is no stranger to our top street style lists. Her fearless ways include funky colors, textures and of course, snakeskin prints! Here she pairs her statement outerwear with a white cowl-neck sweater, yellow flared snakeskin pants and Tony Bianco boots.

Katy Perry celebrity snake print look
© Getty Images

Katy Perry celebrity snake print look

Katy Perry

Always looking to impress on and off stage, the daring 34-year-old star looked incredibly chic in a purple snakeskin patterned ensemble, matched with a duster jacket and pants by Stand Studio's FW19 collection and Monica Sordo earrings. 

Cate Blanchett celebrity snake print trend
© Getty Images

Cate Blanchett celebrity snake print trend

Cate Blanchett

The A-lister is known for transforming the street into her own runway every time she walks by. Always fashionable and bold, Cate joined the snake madness and injected funky colors as she rocked a full Gucci look with Sergio Rossi shoes for an appearance in London.

Kendall Jenner celebrity snake print trend
© Getty Images

Kendall Jenner celebrity snake print trend

Kendall Jenner

For all things sexy, just ask supermodel Kendall Jenner, who turned heads in a silky version of the trendy look as she showed up at the new Times Square Edition party looking stunning. Kendall wore a Ronny Kobo ensemble, paired with Yeezy sandals and Maria Black jewelry.

celebrity snake print trend
© Getty Images

celebrity snake print trend

Kim Kardashian

Seeing the reality star in bodycon dresses will hardly get a surprise from the public...well how about a snake latex version? KKW paid a visit to the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a skintight dress by Mugler dress 1983. The look was completed by a sea of sequins and velvet sock booties in plum.

Olivia Palermo celebrity snake print trend
© Getty Images

Olivia Palermo celebrity snake print trend

Olivia Palermo

The it-girl displayed her sexier side as she attended a Versace event in a full look by Donatella Versace's latest collection. The ensemble featured a python skin skirt that perfectly contrasted the more somber top. 

Bella Hadid celebrity snake print trend
© Getty Images

Bella Hadid celebrity snake print trend

Bella Hadid

There's no doubt that everything that Bella wears is an instant home run. Once again, the supermodel demonstrates how "less is more" can make an outfit as long as you add a touch of cool. The showstoppers? Bella's favorite snake print pants from I.AM.GIA. 

Emily Ratajkowski celebrity snake print trend
© Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski celebrity snake print trend

Emily Ratajkowski

The 27-year-old model displayed all things glam with an all-black ensemble, later adding a pair of snakeskin boots by Paris Texas. An easy nighttime look that works for any occasion and will surely turn all the fashion heads! 

Rihanna celebrity snake skin trend
© Getty Images

Rihanna celebrity snake skin trend

Rihanna

Leave it to Rihanna for all things bold. The superstar perfectly exemplifies how to throw a head-to-toe moment without it looking like a costume. Here she wears a custom python dress and matching bucket hat by Atelier Versace paired with Christian Louboutin shoes and a box bag by Mark Cross.

