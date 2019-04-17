From Kim Kardashian to Rihanna, these are all the celebrities wearing snakeskin for spring

The new snakeskin print look is finally here. And while celebs such as Kim Kardashian and Rihanna have already been spotted rocking the wild pattern, we predict that this might as well become the new normal for the warmer days ahead (yes, move over, leopard!).
The snake look sometimes is perceived as aggressive to the minimalistic eye, yet it screams cool. And if used in the right way, it could turn any outfit into a street style sensation. Just ask it-girls like Katy Perry, who has been killing the fashion game lately in some of the most outrageous patterns to date.
Whether you want to go head-to-toe or just add a touch of cool with details, we’ve got you covered on what will be your next statement snakeskin look. There is something for everybody, so if you’re not feeling sure on how to rock it, just scroll down for our top celebrity outfit ideas that will leave you ready to embrace your wilder side!