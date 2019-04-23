View 9 pics | Fashion

A-list couples and star style at the 'Avengers: Endgame' world premiere

A-list couples and star style at the 'Avengers: Endgame' world premiere
A-list couples and star style at the 'Avengers: Endgame' world premiere

There was plenty of action on the big screen at the world premiere of Marvel Studios' latest superhero installment Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles on Monday night, but there was just as much to talk about on the movie's red carpet! Chris Pratt made his public debut with fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger, the Hemsworth brothers – Chris and Liam – stepped out with their glam wives, Elsa Pataky and Miley Cyrus. And Miley didn't disappoint with a return to her Hannah Montana hairstyle, complete with bangs, for the screening. Scroll through to see all of the cutest couples and best red carpet fashion from stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana and Natalie Portman, at the Los Angeles Convention Center screening. Avengers: Endgame hits theatres April 26. 

 

Our Latina Powerhouse cover star Zoe Saldana was stunning in a fuschia asymmetrical dress for the LA premiere of Avengers: Endgame. She finished off the outfit with a slicked-back hairstyle and hot pink strappy sandals. 

 

Brie Larson exuded Old Hollywood glamour with her modern platinum blonde Veronica Lake hairstyle and lavender silk gown. The actress accessorized with infinity rings created by Irene Neuwirth and inspired by the Avengers film franchise.

HOLA! USA former cover star Elsa Pataky went for summer white in a halter neck gown for the premiere alongside her husband, one of the film's stars Chris Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth has it made in the shades! The Aussie actor hit the purple carpet rocking sunglasses and an open necked white shirt as he arrived with his wife Miley Cyrus, who he married last December. Miley looked glam in a black sweetheart gown with a peek-a-boo bodice and diamond jewelry. 

The pop singer and actress had teased a new Hannah Montana inspired look, and she must have loved her throwback tresses because she opted for a similar style for Monday night's red carpet. The golden honey hairstyle featured soft, beachy waves and long bangs that took us back to Miley's Hannah heyday.

Chris Pratt made his first-ever red carpet appearance with fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger, months after popping the question to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's daughter in January. The actor wore a dark suit and grey tie that matched his future bride's animal print goddess gown.

Danai Gurira took a spin on the red carpet, twirling so we could appreciate the full effect of her pretty pink gown.

Natalie Portman was elegant in a tie-neck sleeveless blouse and embroidered skirt for the premiere, which was sponsored by Audi. 

Scarlett Johansson, who brought boyfriend Colin Jost of SNL as her date, wore a sparkling dress with an open back to perfectly show off her scaling rose tattoo.

