Miley Hemsworth has a nice ring to it. After they kept the world wondering did they or didn’t they, Miley Cyrus, 26, has confirmed the exciting news that she and Liam Hemsworth are now married. In a series of photos shared on her Instagram on December 26, the singer posted all black and white images of the couple hugging and kissing in front of a fireplace decorated with flowers. The last image also has the caption, “10 years later.”

While his wife has given a glimpse at their special day, the Hunger Games actor hasn’t yet posted any additional images. In the former Hannah Montana actress’ photos, fans are able to see more of her off-the-shoulder satin white gown and the 28-year-old’s suit, complete with white sneakers.

A couple days earlier on Christmas Eve, their friend Conrad Carr had tipped the world off to the nuptials. The surfer had shared several videos on Instagram stories that allowed followers to see Liam and Miley cutting into a white tiered cake with Mr. and Mrs. Balloons in the background and also Liam with his older brothers Luke and Chris taking a “shotski”. Miley’s sisters Noah and Brandi Cyrus also had posted on Instagram stories throughout the lowkey affair at their family home in Franklin, Tennessee.

This wedding was a longtime coming as the couple reconnected in January 2016 after initially splitting in September 2013. Back in 2012, the Australian actor proposed with a 3.5 carat engagement ring from famed jeweler Neil Lane. Miley opened up about their reconciliation on SiriusXM in 2017: “I think people that break up and get back together, that’s awesome,” she said. “You get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up. I think if you’re growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being. So I’m really solid, and then he gets to be really solid. And together we get to be two really grounded people. It’s not a half and a half making a whole.”