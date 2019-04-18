Your favorite royal fashionistas are back to give you the best in fashion, Easter-style!

Leave it to your favorite royal fashionistas to serve style inspiration just in time for Easter weekend. This week Queen Maxima followed through with her style credentials in contrasting looks including a vibrant pink A-line dress and an elegant, soft beige number. Furthermore, Queen Elizabeth and her granddaughter Princess Eugenie attended the traditional Maundry service in Windsor wearing cheerfully elegant ensembles. Another royal who dressed to impress, however in moodier tones, was Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, who stepped out for a date night with her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. For these and more looks, check out our weekly style round up!
Queen Maxima
Pretty in pink is an understatement for this vibrant look Queen Maxima rocked earlier this week. The Dutch monarch looked stunning as she stepped out in a bright pink A-line dress featuring sparkly floral embroidery. The ever-so-stylish royal balanced her look with black accessories – including a fascinator, long earrings, heels and a patent clutch.