View 8 pics | Fashion

Your favorite royal fashionistas are back to give you the best in fashion, Easter-style!

...
Your favorite royal fashionistas are back to give you the best in fashion, Easter-style!
You're reading

Your favorite royal fashionistas are back to give you the best in fashion, Easter-style!

1/8
Sun's out! The season's most popular swimsuits and accessories from Target
Next

Sun's out! The season's most popular swimsuits and accessories from Target
Queen Maxima
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima

Leave it to your favorite royal fashionistas to serve style inspiration just in time for Easter weekend. This week Queen Maxima followed through with her style credentials in contrasting looks including a vibrant pink A-line dress and an elegant, soft beige number. Furthermore, Queen Elizabeth and her granddaughter Princess Eugenie attended the traditional Maundry service in Windsor wearing cheerfully elegant ensembles. Another royal who dressed to impress, however in moodier tones, was Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, who stepped out for a date night with her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. For these and more looks, check out our weekly style round up!

 

Queen Maxima

Pretty in pink is an understatement for this vibrant look Queen Maxima rocked earlier this week. The Dutch monarch looked stunning as she stepped out in a bright pink A-line dress featuring sparkly floral embroidery. The ever-so-stylish royal balanced her look with black accessories – including a fascinator, long earrings, heels and a patent clutch.

Queen Maxima
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima

Regal and dazzling

A few days prior, the Dutch royal look effortlessly stylish in a less vivid yet equally impressive number. King Willem-Alexander’s wife dazzled in a nude-colored dress featuring a flowy tulle skirt and sparkly upper. Maxima emphasized a cinched waist with a thick tan belt and finished off the look with matching block heels with a pretty bow detail.

Princess Beatrix
© Getty Images

Princess Beatrix

Princess Beatrix

The former Queen of the Netherlands appeared royally elegant at the Kingsday concert wearing a sparkly purple top teamed with a classic black skirt. Princess Beatrix kept in line with the occasion and wore shiny black heels and a cute little purse.

Crown Princess Mary
© Grosby Group

Crown Princess Mary

Crown Princess Mary

The Danish royal is never one to miss a style opportunity and this was no exception! During the celebrations of Queen Margarethe’s 79th birthday, Princess Mary kept chic and polished in a green printed dress with matching, long coat. The mom-of-four added a simple component with a classic tan belt.

Queen Rania
© Getty Images

Queen Rania

Queen Rania

The Jordanian monarch was spotted in one of the oldest districts of Amman being her usual stylish self in a pair of sleek black trousers and an elegant red jacket. The brunette beauty achieved the perfect combination of fashionable everyday style by pairing the look with a classic white blouse and black heels.

Queen Elizabeth
© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth

Her Majesty appeared regal and Easter-ready at the traditional Maundy service in Windsor on Thursday. Queen Elizabeth looked bright and cheerful in a canary yellow coat with a matching hat. Layered underneath was a pretty floral number which further added to the colorful Easter vibes.

Princess Eugenie
© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie

Looking pretty in florals, Princess Eugenie recycled one of her favorite dresses to accompany her grandmother to the annual ceremony. The 29-year-old opted for her always-on-trend floral dress.

Princess Beatrice
© Getty Images

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie’s sister, Princess Beatrice, also flaunted her style on a date night with boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wearing a pleated satin skirt, dark blouse and long coat. The royal finished her moody look with a Gucci crossbody and dark pumps.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries