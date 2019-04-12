Here's how you can achieve Emily Ratajkowski's sexy silky party attire... for less!

View 10 pics | Fashion

Finding the perfect party dress isn't always the easiest task. Luckily, it-girl Emily Ratajkowski knows a thing or two about mastering head-turning looks and lately, she's serving the latest inspiration on how to turn up the volume on festive attire. 

The supermodel stepped out in a custom golden silk gown from Saks Potts as she celebrated fashion designer Marc Jacobs' wedding to his long time fiancé Charly 'Char' Defrancesco in a decadent New York wedding. Her fashion choice? All things fierce. 

The silky dream gown featured a plunging neckline, accompanied by an open back and draped details that dressed her incredible figure in the most elegant, yet sexy way. For a touch of cool, she later added red smokey eye and golden Jimmy Choo sandals to complete the look. 

A halter silk dress works great for any occasion and it will sure grace all figures. As this Saks Potts version might be not available for the masses, we took a big trip around the web to find equally nice options...without breaking the bank. Take a look at our top picks below so you can achieve the evening and night-time extravaganza look! 

The Maxi Dress:

For all the fashionistas on a budget, Missguided is the ultimate wardrobe heaven for all things cool and affordable. Try this sleeveless satin wrap dress with a plunging neckline and added belt to recreate the look! Available for $60 at Missguided US.

The Slip Dress:

This dress is a classic example of less is more. For a more minimal yet high-end effect, Topshop has come up with the perfect silky dress in every. single. color. This dress is ideal for both day and night, and it's an evergreen outfit that will never go out of style. Available for $68 here.

The Long Sleeve Dress:

Forever 21's long sleeve option features a slit on the side for a sexy touch and a silky belt for shape, perfect for a day stroll or sunset party. Get your hands on it for just $25 here.

The Wrap Dress:

For some wrapping lessons, let's leave it to the icon herself Diane Von Furstenberg to school us on how to master the look. This dress is more on the conservative side, but it can always be fun and cute for a date night out. Available at Shopbop for $238. 

The Leg Dress: 

We can't talk about party dressing without some serious leg momentum. Revolve's Lovers + Friends dress comes in a beautiful shade of soft chartreuse, featuring a "high-cut leg slit that ads effortless movement" as the website suggests.  

The Summer Dress:

A good midi-strappy cami dress is the go-to option this summer. Pair it with you favortite statement sneakers or sandals and you got the look! This option is available at ASOS for just $60!

The Mini Dress: 

For a shorter version of Emily's gown, Nordstrom has plenty of options that you can choose from. We picked this flirty ruffled mini dress since it has great fabric and detail for any occasion. Get it for $75 at Nordstrom's online shop.

The Timeless Dress:

This is a similar version to the dress above, yet it features a richer, silkier vibe. For a better look, opt for white sneakers to make it comfy and street style chic! This dress is from Cinq A Sept and it's available at Shopbop

