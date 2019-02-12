New York Fashion Week is here and it's been incredible. The parties (and after parties) are poppin' with the world's top A-listers.
And besides the usual household names, there has been an influx of Latinx designers that are paving the way for the next generation of talent with colorful, vibrant and show-stopping moments.
Of course, the designers are key to making NYFW memorable, but so are the models. And they 👏🏼 are 👏🏼strutting 👏🏼.
Bella and Gigi Hadid are killing it. And Kaia Gerber's fresh faced beauty is the talk of the town. But the Latina models? They're a force to be reckoned with.
We're highlighting the hottest Latina models who've strutted down the catwalk...so far!
Ellen Rosa
This Brazilian beauty stunned the audience with her piercing eyes while wearing a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta dress.