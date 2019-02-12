View 6 pics | Fashion

The hottest Latina models on the Fall/Winter 2019 NYFW catwalks

Ellen Rosa
Ellen Rosa

New York Fashion Week is here and it's been incredible. The parties (and after parties) are poppin' with the world's top A-listers.

And besides the usual household names, there has been an influx of Latinx designers that are paving the way for the next generation of talent with colorful, vibrant and show-stopping moments

Of course, the designers are key to making NYFW memorable, but so are the models. And they 👏🏼 are 👏🏼strutting 👏🏼.

Bella and Gigi Hadid are killing it. And Kaia Gerber's fresh faced beauty is the talk of the town. But the Latina models? They're a force to be reckoned with. 

We're highlighting the hottest Latina models who've strutted down the catwalk...so far!

 

Ellen Rosa

This Brazilian beauty stunned the audience with her piercing eyes while wearing a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta dress.  

Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls 

One of the most bizarre (but absolutely stunning) looks came from Joan Smalls. The Puerto Rican beauty wore a rainbow-colored dress designed by Tomo Koizumi.

Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro

Lais Ribeiro

Joining Alessandra Ambrosio at the John John show was Brazilian model Lais Ribero. Like Alessandra, she rocked a denim look, but with a pretty in pink twist. 

Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio

The 37-year-old Brazilian bombshell rocked an all denim outfit with combat boots, ankle socks, and yes, a bucket hat all courtesy of designer extraordinaire John John.

Lineisy Montero
Lineisy Montero

Lineisy Montero

The Dominican model looked striking in a blue sequined dress during the Michael Kors runway show.

Mariana Zaragoza
Mariana Zaragoza

Mariana Zaragoza

Mexican model Mariana Zaragoza looked fierce as heck walking down the Anna Sui runway show wearing a colorful getup with an edgy red wig.

