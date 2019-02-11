New York Fashion Week has 👏🏼 officially 👏🏼 arrived 👏🏼.
During this time, we see the world's greatest designers converge in one city to show us the potential we (and our wardrobes) have. There are the usuals, like Jeremy Scott and his always over-the-top, but absolutely stunning looks. Or Tom Ford and his always chic, always refined outfits.
But this year was the year of the Latinx designers, and they all had something to say. Whether it was Jonathan Cohen's loud and colorful patterns or Helena Castillo's princess-inspired dresses, or Anthony Rubio's pet couture, every single Latinx fashion magician brought out the best of their culture.
Scroll to see the absolute best looks from Latinx designers at this year's NYFW!
Carolina Herrera
Every woman slightly interested in fashion should hold a place for the blazer dress in her closet. Come next season, they should hold a place for Carolina Herrera's hot pink blazer coat. It's long, oversized, and did I mention it was hot pink?