The best looks from Latinx designers during NYFW

The best looks from Latinx designers during NYFW
The best looks from Latinx designers during NYFW



Carolina Herrera
Carolina Herrera

New York Fashion Week has 👏🏼 officially 👏🏼 arrived 👏🏼.

During this time, we see the world's greatest designers converge in one city to show us the potential we (and our wardrobes) have. There are the usuals, like Jeremy Scott and his always over-the-top, but absolutely stunning looks. Or Tom Ford and his always chic, always refined outfits.

But this year was the year of the Latinx designers, and they all had something to say. Whether it was Jonathan Cohen's loud and colorful patterns or Helena Castillo's princess-inspired dresses, or Anthony Rubio's pet couture, every single Latinx fashion magician brought out the best of their culture.

Scroll to see the absolute best looks from Latinx designers at this year's NYFW!

 

Carolina Herrera

Every woman slightly interested in fashion should hold a place for the blazer dress in her closet. Come next season, they should hold a place for Carolina Herrera's hot pink blazer coat. It's long, oversized, and did I mention it was hot pink?

Anthony Rubio
Anthony Rubio

Anthony Rubio 

They say dogs are man's best friend, and Puerto Rican designer, Anthony Rubio, couldn't agree more. Not only does he design stunning clothes for humans, he also makes sure their pets are properly dressed. Pro-tip: If you have a black toy poodle, please do him a favor and get him this colorful jacket.

Diego Cortez
Diego Cortez

Diego Cortez

Sure the leather tops and the hot red latex pants were jaw-dropping, but the most talked about moment during Diego Cortez's show? This sheer dress that used duct tape as one of its accessories.  

Diego Cortez
Diego Cortez

Diego Cortez

Another highlight of Diego Cortez's show? The black, leather maxi dress.

Wilfred Gerardo
Wilfred Gerardo

Wilfred Gerardo

What do you get when you pair oversized capes, cool shades and glimmering tiaras? Wilfred Gerardo's latest collection that is straight out of a Lady Gaga music video circa 2009.

Wilfred Gerardo
Wilfred Gerardo

Wilfred Gerardo

Another standout from Wilfred Gerardo's show? This men's silver blazer that featured intricate detailing on the collar. Oh, and check out the crown used to accessorize this regal look.

Studio 189
Studio 189

Studio 189

The brainchild of Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah, Studio One Eighty Nine brought Boho chic to NYFW. Baggy sweaters and pants, color-coordinated sets and this colossal straw hat (pictured above) literally gave us life.

Jonathan Cohen
Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

If you didn't know Jonathan Cohen was part Mexican, you'd immediately find out after one look at his designs. The color, the patterns, the vibrant textiles exude his Latin ancestry. One standout in his show was the matching dress/jacket/shoe combo that paired with a—wait for it—matching headband.

Helen Castillo
Helen Castillo

Helen Castillo 

Project Runway alum, Helen Castillo, brought fairytale-approved attire to the 21st century with her show that highlighted tulle, ruffles and yes, fur chokers. One of the crowning moments? This pretty in pink midi dress with off-the-shoulder detailings.

