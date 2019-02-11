View 7 pics | Celebrities

NYFW Highlights: From the front row and runways, to the dinners and after parties, see what went down

...
NYFW Highlights: From the front row and runways, to the dinners and after parties, see what went down
You're reading

NYFW Highlights: From the front row and runways, to the dinners and after parties, see what went down

1/7
Shakira shows the world how she burns off the calories from 4 plates of pasta
Next

Shakira shows the world how she burns off the calories from 4 plates of pasta
Maluma and Natalia Barulich backstage Jeremy Scott
© Getty Images

Maluma and Natalia Barulich backstage Jeremy Scott

As designers gather to unleash their Fall 2019 collections during New York Fashion Week, spotting the celebrities, models, bloggers and even some of the royals who are in attendance is just as fun as the shows themselves. A-listers such as Maluma, Zoe Saldana and Lupita Nyong’o are just a few of the fashionable celebrities who were spotted at the front row and after parties. Top model Kendall Jenner was often seen just before making her entrance at the shows, and stylish royal Lady Kitty Spencer stepped up her fashion game in a bright red suit while at a dinner hosted by Zimmermann.

 

If you’re curious to see who was out and about in the Big Apple, then scroll through the gallery to see what you missed during the first most stylish week of the year. And yes, it’s just as glam as you’d imagine.

 

Maluma and Natalia Barulich

Maluma and Natalia posed backstage during the Jeremy Scott fashion show with the designer himself.

Maluma and Natalia Barulich nyfw
© Getty Images

Maluma and Natalia Barulich nyfw

Fashion Couple

The lovebirds enjoyed the John Elliot show front row and center the very next day.

Zoe Saldana at Tory Burch show
© Getty Images

Zoe Saldana at Tory Burch show

Front Row at Tory Burch

Zoe Saldana, Naomi Watts and Isabelle Huppert sitting pretty at the front row of Tory Burch.

Kendall Jenner outside Longchamp
© Getty Images

Kendall Jenner outside Longchamp

Kendall Jenner

The top model braved the cold temperatures as she arrived at the Longchamp show in a leather mini dress and calf-high booties just before sitting at the front row.

Lady Kitty Spencer
© Instagram

Lady Kitty Spencer

Royal Sightings

Lady Kitty Spencer looked fashion-week ready as she rocked a vibrant red ensemble while at the Zimmerman dinner party.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kitty.spencer

Lupita Nyong'o and Carine Roitfeld
© Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o and Carine Roitfeld

Lupita Nyong'o and Carine Roitfeld

Lupita and the French fashion editor attend the Saks Fifth Avenue’s NYFW party.

Olivia Culpo at Proenza Schouler show
© Getty Images

Olivia Culpo at Proenza Schouler show

Olivia Culpo

The gorgeous model was spotted at the Proenza Schouler front row looking fabulous in the fashion label's clothing.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries