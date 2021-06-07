Christina Ricci joins the cast of ‘The Matrix 4’

Christina Ricci is the latest addition to the cast of the highly-anticipated fourth installment of The Matrix.

The iconic actress will be featured in the new storyline for the upcoming film, and although details about her character are yet to be revealed, the 41-year-old Hollywood star appeared in the cast list on the updated press kit from Warner Bros.

This is not the first time Christina works with The Matrix director Lana Wachowski, as she also starred in the 2008 film Speed Racer.

Details about the new movie are still being kept under wraps, however it has been revealed that she will appear in The Matrix 4 alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris.

It was also reported that the original cast will be definitely in the film, with fans expecting to see the unique situations that involve Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

‘The Matrix 4’ is set to be released in movie theaters and HBO Max on December 22, with more stars appearing in the new film, including Jessica Henwick, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith.

Christina is ready to be back on the big screen, as it was reported that she had been going through some personal issues, obtaining a restraining order against her husband, after suffering emotional trauma during the coronavirus pandemic.