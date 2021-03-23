Keanu Reeves is starring in a new major franchise based on his comic books

Keanu Reeves is staying busy, now that he finished filming Matrix 4, the actor is about to start production on John Wick 4 and will also be starring in a new Netflix series, adapted from his own comic book BRZRKR.

The 56-year-old movie star is involved in two different projects, both based on his graphic novel, starting with the production of a live action film, where he will be playing the lead role.

And the development of a new Netflix anime series, where the actor will also be voicing the main character.

Both projects are delivering the viewers a new cinematic universe, with the feature film centered around a different storyline than the series, giving the audience different perspectives that will compliment BRZRKR.

The original idea was written by Keanu and Matt Kindt, telling the story of an immortal warrior named B, who after “wandering the earth for centuries” and experiencing a life of violence, he finally finds himself working for the U.S. government.

Exciting news! Netflix is developing a live action film AND follow-up anime series based on Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR, a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. Reeves will produce and star in the film, and voice the anime. pic.twitter.com/RVWEuBCXTJ — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 22, 2021

Illustrated by Marvel artist Ron Garney with colors by Bill Crabtree, the incredible story promises to be a total success, as it will show the Hollywood icon fighting battles too dangerous for mere mortals, in exchange for “the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence, and how to end it.”

The project contains character designs and covers by Rafael Grampá and letters by Clem Robins, with the first issue of BRZRKR released on March 3, selling over 615,000 copies.