Willow Smith surprises Jada Pinkett Smith with the ultimate Mother’s Day gift

Willow Smith put together the ultimate Mother’s Day gift for Jada Pinkett Smith, surprising her mom during a special episode of the popular Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

The singer and model really outdid herself during the third anniversary of the series, which has already been launched in a Spanish version featuring Gloria, Lili and Emily Estefan.

Willow took Jada down memory lane by reuniting her former rock band Wicked Wisdom, giving an incredible performance in front of her mom and her grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The 20-year-old star stepped into the spotlight and sang one of Jada’s favorite songs, alongside the original members Michael Anderson, Pocket Honore, Taylor Graves, and Ronald Bruner Jr.

Willow also revealed a special childhood memory, explaining that she accompanied her mother on tour.

“When I was, I wanna say about 3 or 4, I went on tour with my mom and her band Wicked Wisdom. Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around,” she shared.

She also took a moment to describe her mom as a superwoman, a rock star, a warrior and nurturer all in one.

Following the emotional performance, Jada stated that her heart bursted in a thousand different ways, “after having my daughter honor me in this way,” adding, “I love you Willow.”