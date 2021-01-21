Christina Ricci obtains restraining order against her husband

Christina Ricci was able to obtain a restraining order against her husband James Heerdegen, following claims of abuse and violent behavior.

The Hollywood star intended to file for divorce, after reportedly being a victim of abuse since the end of 2019.

However it was the lockdown caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the reason she was forced to stay trapped in her home with who was described as “a violent abuser.”

It was also reported that Christina suffered emotional trauma, following a series of attacks during 2020.

She went on to describe during her court filing that Heerdegen physically attacked her twice in June, even preventing her from calling 911 after a very aggressive argument.

Ricci declared that the “physical and emotional abuse” started in October 2013 when she first learned of her pregnancy, making her feel “extremely isolated,” and at one point she feared for her life.

The movie star filed for divorce in June 2020, but stated that James still continues to “threaten to abduct“ their son.

Christina supported her legal request of protection by providing a series of photos showing her injuries, while Heerdegen “unequivocally denies all allegations of abuse.”