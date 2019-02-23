View 12 pics | Celebrities

Step inside the most fabulous Oscars 2019 pre-parties with Yalitza Aparicio and more stars

...
Glenn Close and Yalitza Aparcio
© Getty Images

Oscars weekend is finally here and no one is more excited than the stars (except for us at HOLA! USA, perhaps)! After a bustling 2019 awards season, Hollywood is ready to let loose and celebrate the biggest ceremony of the year on Sunday, February 24. Stars like Eva Longoria and Yalitza Aparicio are gearing (and glamming) up for the sacred telecast just as you'd expect: by attending lavish events. Scroll through our glittering gallery to step inside the hottest pre-Academy Awards parties around!

 

Women In Film Oscar Pre-Party

All-white delights! Glenn Close and Yalitza Aparicio complemented each other in bright ensembles at the 12th annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Party on February 22 at Spring Place in Beverly Hills. We now stanThe Wife star, who expertly wore the evening's sponsor Max Mara, and ROMA's leading lady celebrity BFFs.

Eva Longoria Oscars
© Getty Images

Women In Film Oscar Pre-Party

Mommy's night out! Powerhouse entertainer Eva Longoria also attended the fabulous and worthwhile house party, which was sponsored by Stella Artois. Baby Santiago's mom donned the perfect style for the fun, but gender-equality driven night, riding the line between business and party chic in a tailored black suit. Eva's Desperate Housewives bestie Felicity Huffman also attended in a suit-like number.

Rita Ora Oscars
© Getty Images

Women In Film Oscar Pre-Party

Rita Ora brought the va va voom factor to the bash, slipping into a sultry cut-out evening gown. Featuring a mix of bulky furry accents and dazzling patterns, the Bitish singer - who has performed at the Oscars - definitely stood out in her black ensemble.

Oscars Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton
© Getty Images

A Glitzy Toast to Bohemian Rhapsody

Vanity Fair, luxury car brand Genesis and 20th Century Fox celebrated the cast of Bohemian Rhapsody with an elegant affair at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood on February 22. Leading man and nominee Rami Malek cozied up with his on-screen love Lucy Boynton at the bash, flaunting their chemistry throughout the evening.

Oscars party CAA Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross
© Getty Images

CAA Pre-Oscar Party

Heineken joined the Creative Artists Agency to throw a star-studded bash at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Friday, February 22. Guests included Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Chris Evans, Jesse Williams, Trevor Noah, Antoni Porowski, Ciara, Russell Wilson and more! Star siblings Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross were also in attendance, proving that they make one stylish familial duo.

Zoe Saldana Oscars
© WireImage

Cadillac Celebrates Oscar Week Party

Sister, sister! Zoe Saldana had her sister Cisely by her side at Cadillac's Oscars kick-off cocktail party on Friday, February 22. Held at Hollywood’s iconic Chateau Marmont, stars arrived at the event in stylish Cadillac CT6 sedans and Escalades - which will also chauffeur guests to the awards show!

Oscars - Allison Janney and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
© WireImage

Cadillac Celebrates Oscar Week Party

Allison Janney turned heads at the party in a red Galvan jumpsuit, which she paired with a shimmering Judith Lieberman clutch. The actress, who took home gold at last year's Oscars, palled around with fellow guests Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita.

Yalitza Aparicio Oscars
© Getty Images

Diane von Furstenberg's Epic Luncheon

Diane von Furstenberg gave new meaning to the term power lunch as she joined the Academy Museum to celebrate female Oscar-nominees with a luncheon in Beverly Hills. Yalitza Aparicio was one of the lucky attendees, turning up to the private residence in a picture-perfect sun dress.

Glenn Close and Melissa McCarthy
© Getty Images

Diane von Furstenberg's Epic Luncheon

Glenn Close and Melissa McCarthy made for a zaney pair at the fashion designer's Oscars affair. Both of the nominees opted for bold style, wearing unqiue dresses topped with equally eye-catching jackets.

Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya, Olivia Munn
© Getty Images

A Toast to Women in Hollywood!

It's not unusual to see Tiffany Haddish making people laugh, but it is extra fun when she gets her famous friends giggling! The funny lady joined Olivia Munn and Zendaya (who played host) at Soho House in West Hollywood for Vanity Fair and Lancôme Paris with Belvedere Vodka's "Raise A Glass To Toast Women In Hollywood" event.

Gisel Bundchen award
© Getty Images

Hollywood for Science Gala

The Oscars may not have been until three days later, but Gisele Bündchen took home some gold on Thursday at the UCLA 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala in Beverly Hills. The model, who looked stunning in a white one-shouldered gown, said it was "an honor" to be recognized alongside fellow honoree Barbra Streisand.

Tom Brady and Gisele kiss
© Getty Images

Hollywood for Science Gala

Her husband Tom Brady was clearly still on a winning streak after the Super Bowl. Not only did he have the opportunity to celebrate his inspiring wife, but the athlete also got a lot of extra PDA. Tom and Gisele were beyond affectionate throughout the special evening, as you can see by this red carpet smooch!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

