All of Yalitza Aparicio's Oscars week style: from gold glam to red hot!

View Galleries
-
Yalitza Aparicio joins Hollywood giants at the 2019 Oscar Nominees Luncheon
-
Step inside the most fabulous Oscars 2019 pre-parties with Yalitza Aparicio and more stars
Oscars weekend is finally here and no one is more excited than the stars (except for us at HOLA, perhaps)! After a bustling 2019 awards season,...
-
Yalitza Aparicio is the cutest in these endearing photos from her childhood
There’s no doubt Yalitza Aparicio is the actress to watch out for during awards season. Her amazing performance in Alfonso Cuaron’s multi-award...
-
Roma stars Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira score Oscar noms
Awards season has officially moved up a gear with the announcement of the 2019 Oscar nominations. The stars and movies who will be vying for the...
-
Lady Gaga's $5million in diamonds and more of the best jewelry at the 2019 Golden Globes
Stars on the red carpet know they should sparkle like their astronomical counterpart, which may be a reason for the lavish adornments that illuminate...