All of Yalitza Aparicio's Oscars week style: from gold glam to red hot!

All of Yalitza Aparicio's Oscars week style: from gold glam to red hot!
All of Yalitza Aparicio's Oscars week style: from gold glam to red hot!

Yalitza Aparicio Independent Spirit style
Yalitza Aparicio Independent Spirit style

If we've learned anything from this awards season, it's that Yalitza Aparicio is a movie star on the rise. And during this Oscars week the ROMA leading lady, proved that she's also a fashion icon in the making, donning looks so glamorous that you'll need time to take each one in! Scroll through to see for yourself ahead of her big walk on the 91st Academy Awards red carpet...

 

Cherry Charm!

In her last carpet look before the big day, the 25-year-old actress was vibrant in a red ensemble as she graced the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California. We love the low-cut neckline and the strap that crosses it even more for this pre-Oscars choice.

Yalitza Aparicio style oscars
Yalitza Aparicio style oscars

Recyled jacket

The Mexican beauty slipped under a dark overcoat as she greeted fans outside the prestigious event. Eagle-eye onlookers will recognize this jacket from Yalitza's previous outdoor jaunts - we love a good rewear!

Glenn Close and Yalitza Aparicio Oscars
Glenn Close and Yalitza Aparicio Oscars

All-white delight!

Glenn Close and the former teacher complemented each other in bright ensembles at the 12th annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Party on February 22 at Spring Place in Beverly Hills. We love Yalitza's monochromatic look, mainly because of the lacey print on her dress.

Yalitza Aparicio style
Yalitza Aparicio style

Garden Gorgeous

The star was picture-perfect in a sun dress for Diane von Furstenberg and the Academy Museum's luncheon celebrating female Oscar-nominees in Beverly Hills. Yalitza stood out amongst the sea of star guests in this sweet polka-dotted frock by Diane, herself.

Yalitza Aparicio Vanity Fair
Yalitza Aparicio Vanity Fair

Going for Gold

Yalitza had the midas touch as she co-hosted the "Vanity Fair and L’Oreal Paris Celebrate New Hollywood" party with Henry Golding at the start of the week on Tuesday, February 19 at Ysabel in West Hollywood.

Yalitza HOLA cover
Yalitza HOLA cover

And last, but definitely not least...

Of course, who could forget this cover girl look! Only days away from one of the biggest nights of her life, Yalitza boldly appeared on the cover of HOLA! Mexico, giving us princess realness in a beyond incredible gown.

Read her candid interview here!

