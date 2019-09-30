José José never got to meet granddaughter, Elena

View Galleries
-
Sarita, daughter of José José, shares what his final moments were like
It has been a very emotional time for the family of legendary singer José José. The Mexican singer passed away on Saturday, September 28, after...
-
José José, 'El príncipe de la canción,' dies at 71
After several months on uncertainty, on Saturday, September 28, it was confirmed that legendary singer José José passed away at 71. Due to his...
-
Salma Hayek pays an emotional tribute to the late singer José José
Mexico lost a legendary musical icon on Saturday, September 28. At the age of 71, the illustrious Mexican singer José José passed away at a hospital...
-
Salma Hayek and husband join royals at former French President Chirac's funeral
-
The best career path based on your zodiac sign
We are all born with a set of strengths and weaknesses based on our astrological Zodiac sign. Whether you’re an open-minded Sagittarius or a...