José José never got to meet granddaughter, Elena

José José never got to meet granddaughter, Elena

One of the greatest unresolved commitments José José had before passing away was finally meeting his granddaughter Elena, Marysol Sosa and Xavier Orozco's daughter. 

Marysol Sosa, one of Jose Jose's eldest children, had been insisting on seeing her father for a very long time. For over a year, the singer was treated in Miami for complications arising from the pancreatic cancer he suffered.

Marysol and José Joel tried several times to communicate with Sarita, their half sister, who was taking care of their father, to no avail.

Due to this estrangement, José José was never able to meet his granddaughter Elena, who turns one on September 30.

Marysol revealed exclusively to HOLA! USA thay they learned about José José's passing right at Elena's birthday party, which took place last Saturday.

