Denise Bidot looked fierce as ever for her first ever fashion week show

Denise Bidot took her followers down memory lane when she posted a throwback photo of her first runway show in 2015. The brunette beauty shared a photo of herself in full model mode walking down the runway for bodywear brand Chromat’s Spring/Summer ‘15 show. “This was 5 years ago but I still remember it like it was yesterday,” she captioned next to the fierce pic. “Who’s ready to see me slay the runway again? Mama is ready for some new memories this season and who knows, @justmejoselyn may even join in on the fun|| the @chromat look that’s started it all,” she added.

VIEW GALLERY

The plus-size model took to social to commemorate her first runway show

Denise shared the photo ahead of New York Fashion Week, which runs from September 4 through the 11 (stay tuned for exclusive coverage!). Since her runway debut, the plus-size model has starred in numerous ads for brands including Levi’s, Cacique and Express, among others, and continues to pave the way for curvy models. The 32-year-old is continuing the conversation for body positivity and is the creator behind the #NoWrongWay movement which according to their website, “aims to inspire people from every walk of life to claim and own their unique individuality and beauty.”

MORE: Model Denise Bidot uses this household essential to achieve the perfect bold brow

With a desire to spread awareness about beauty and individuality to her ten-year-old daughter Jocelyn, the Puertorican-Kuwaiti model is enlightening the way and continuing the conversation when it comes to body inclusivity. Being at the forefront of body positivity, the Miami-born activist spoke to Fashionista in March 2019, and shared what shopping is like for her.

VIEW GALLERY

Denise is at the forefront of body positivity

“I'm definitely more of an online girl just because, unfortunately, we have limitations of finding our sizes in stores,” she explained. “Even though sizing is available from certain brands, it's not always the most fun experience to go to a store and find 10 things you love and never find your size.”

MORE: Summer's not over: Jennifer Lopez just wore the season's hottest trend