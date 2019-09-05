Jennifer Lopez puts on a private fashion show for Alex Rodriguez

View Galleries
-
Definitive proof that Alex Rodriguez is the ultimate Instagram boyfriend
-
Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod head back to school for Parent Teacher Day
It's officially back to school season and everyone (including celebs!) are prepping for the year ahead. Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex...
-
A-Rod gave JLo surprising strip club tips that made it onto 'Hustlers'
Jennifer Lopez is starring in the highly-anticipated flick Hustlers (out on September 13!) alongside other leading ladies, including Lili Reinhart,...
-
JLo takes her A-Rod fandom to new heights in adorable pic!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are each other’s biggest fans. It’s as clear as JLo’s crystal Met Gala headdress that the pair have nothing...
-
Jennifer Lopez reunites with Alex Rodriguez and gives him the 'best gift'
Reunited and it sounds so good. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are back together after a few weeks apart. The MLB superstar and his fiancé spent...