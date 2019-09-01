Salma Hayek says adiós to 52 and body shaming with empowering pic

View Galleries
Elsa Pataky gives adorable glimpse inside her and Chris Hemsworth's love story on his birthday
Chris Hemsworth turned 36 on Sunday, August 11 with a lovely tribute from his wife Elsa Pataky. The 43-year-old model gifted not only her husband, but...
JLo and A-Rod got each other the best (and most steamy) gifts ever this week
What do you do when you’re one of the most famous couples on the planet and you share a birthday week? You go big, of course. Jennifer Lopez and...
Peter Fonda dies at 79: his sister Jane, Salma Hayek and more heartbroken stars pay tribute
Hollywood is mourning the loss of its easy rider. Acclaimed actor Peter Fonda passed away on Friday, August 16 at the age of 79 due to respiratory...
Watch Kylie Jenner ink her love Travis Scott with a matching tattoo ahead of the Met Gala
While an engagement ring is still up in the air, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott definitely just made their relationship a little bit more permanent,...
Shopping spree! Salma Hayek hits Rodeo Drive with stepchildren Mathilde and Augustin
Get in, Salma. We’re going shopping! Friday, August 2 turned out to have a family shopping spree in store for Salma Hayek. The Oscar-nominee and her...