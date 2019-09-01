View 3 pics | Back to story

Salma Hayek says adiós to 52 and body shaming with empowering pic

Salma Hayek says adiós to 52 and body shaming with empowering pic
Salma Hayek says adiós to 52 and body shaming with empowering pic

© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek closed out her 52nd year on earth with an empowering statement. The Mexican-American star promoted body positivity, sharing a flirty bikini picture from her end of the summer getaway on Sunday, September 1. Taking a sassy pose in the sand, Salma took an important stance against ageism, shining in a light blue bikini, oversized shades and wet curls. “Yes, tomorrow I’m 53. So!?” she asked her fans along with this photo.

© @salmahayek

“Happy birthday to all of you September babies,” the actress added over labor day weekend. Famous friends and fans quickly returned the well wishes and supported Salma, celebrating her contagious confidence.

© @salmahayek

There were countless other notes from celebrities and buzzing fans intent on sending their love. Salma is certain to ring her birthday in with many good vibes and a glorious view. The beloved entertainer has been spreeing shores on what seems like an epic vacation.

